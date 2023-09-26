Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

A Letter to the St. Louis Driver Glued to His Phone at a Red Light

Your obsessive scrolling is setting off a very bad row of Dominos

By on Tue, Sep 26, 2023 at 10:02 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge It's really so interesting you have to check it at every stop light? - FLICKR/go digital
FLICKR/go digital
It's really so interesting you have to check it at every stop light?

Dear St. Louis Driver,

You imbecile. You petulant child. You’re first in line for a red light and you’ve whipped out your phone to help pass the time. You’re 50 Instagram memes deep when suddenly you hear a car horn. You look up. You have a left arrow.

“Golly gee willikers,” you wonder to yourself as you pass by the light, which is now turning yellow, “how long was that light green?”

The answer is forever. For-fucking-ever, you fool.

As the majority of us waited and watched for the light to change like adults, you decided to inconvenience your fellow St. Louisan by scrolling through the black hole of social media that fuels the anxiety you are always weirdly complain-bragging about. God forbid you even attempt to be bored for more than several seconds and contribute the bare minimum of attention that your society asks from you when you’re operating a piece of deadly machinery.

Never mind the fact that 3,000 people die every year because someone was looking at a screen instead of looking out their windshield. The point here is that you have made me miss my mother-loving light, doubling the amount of gas and time I have to spend avoiding eye contact with the guy outside my window asking for money I don’t have.

I might be less mad had more than two cars been able to escape the lane of this horribly planned, godforsaken intersection. But no, the second car in line wasn’t paying attention either. That driver too decided they were above allowing themselves a single second alone with their thoughts, instead swiping left on someone who did not meet their standards of physical beauty.

So here we all are, stopped dead at a light that has been indicating we can move forward for several seconds, so you and the goose behind you can get that drip of stimulation you are hopelessly addicted to.

You have also put that third car in a situation they shouldn’t be in. “Is that first car going? Is the second car going to honk? Is the second car even paying attention?” These are questions they shouldn’t have to ask. The line of defense shouldn’t have to be that deep when the task at hand is this disgustingly simple.

To be clear, there’s never a reason why it should take three people to get a lane of traffic moving through a green light, ESPECIALLY when any of those lights intersect with Chippewa. You NEVER know when that light is going to change. You HAVE to pay attention.

Whenever someone from the back of the line is forced to honk to alert the leaders of the lane of their ineptitude, it’s generally too late. The green arrow has lived the majority of its life. Most of us will be stranded, and the lane will start to get backed up forcing several more rounds of drivers to helplessly watch the light change more than once before they’re able to get through.

But then again, this isn’t really your problem, is it? You got through the light just fine, and you were able to mindlessly look at your stupid phone, something you do for a minimum of 12 hours a day anyway while miraculously accomplishing nothing.

And of course, after you were able to get through, it fucking happened again. The exact same thing. The cars immediately behind you took your example. They too decided that courtesy was for chumps. They knew they would probably get through the line even if they didn’t notice the light change right away. Why consider anyone behind them has somewhere else to be, or has a life to live that is not done so exclusively on their phone?

So, on behalf of all St. Louis drivers, I am simply requesting that you stop being an inconsiderate selfish gadabout and pay attention to the light in front of you. When it turns green, GO.

Respectfully,
Collin Preciado

Collin Preciado is a freelance culture writer who has written for publications such as Polygon and Little White Lies. He is also a regular contributor to the dining section of St. Louis Magazine.Find him on Twitter at @collinpreciado.

The RFT welcomes concise essays on topics of local interest. Contact Sarah at [email protected] if you've got something to say.
Slideshow

The 21 Types of St. Louis Drivers

The Party PeopleThey’re twerking on the roof of the vehicle even while the driver’s going 65 on the highway — and yeah, that’s dangerous as hell, but this is St. Louis. These mean streets are going to get you one way or another. Sometimes people look around and think Why not go die while dancing?
21 slides
The Guy Who Had No Idea KIAs Were Easy to Steal Back in 2019Give your sympathy to these poor drivers who are stuck with one of the most easily stolen cars in modern history. No wonder they drive around with an anti-theft device in their front seat and a chip on their shoulder. Worst of all, they still have two years left on their loan. The Joy FM EnthusiastYes, this bumper sticker is the No. 1 sign of bad driving in St. Louis. Why? Repeated observation. We don’t make the rules. But get stuck behind a car with a Joy FM bumper sticker and you’ll quickly learn why cars like this are one of St. Louis’ great in-jokes. The Gravois NASCAR DriverThey know they don’t need to go all the way to Daytona to get in on some hot race car action. They just hop in the whip and roll on over to Gravois Avenue where two lanes (and the ability to ignore red lights) is all they need to try to make everyone think they have a big penis. (Spoiler alert: The opposite happens.) The Golf Cart BroThey're the life of the party, tooling around town in a golf cart that won’t go above 25 mph and tossing back brewskis all the way. The fact is: They're not driving that golf cart by choice. They just can’t get an actual car insured after all those DUIs. The Suburban Kid Looking to ScoreThey’re driving their Dad’s SUV and are determined to get in and out of the dangerous city so fast, they’re knocking over traffic-calming devices and pedestrians like bowling pins. (They’re also probably high.) Give these drivers plenty of room. The JeffCo VisitorThey’re complaining about crime in the city while driving to a Cardinals game with a gun in the back of their truck. Hey, guess what? That gun is gonna get stolen.
Click to View 21 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Former St. John Vianney Nurse Pleads Guilty to Sex Crime Against Student

By Monica Obradovic

St. John Vianney High School.

Tony Bame Is the Pothole King of TikTok

By Rosalind Early

Tony Bame, pothole influencer.

St. Louis Public Schools Pause College Kids Program

By Mike Fitzgerald

City Treasurer Adam Layne, who inherited College Kids from Mayor Jones, faced questions at a previous aldermanic meeting.

Who Owns 'First Alert Weather'? KMOV's Owner Sues KSDK Over Use

By Ryan Krull

KSDK's use of 'Weather First' branding.

Also in News

Would-Be Missouri Governor Didn’t Burn Books — But Says He Totally Would

By Ryan Krull

Hot stuff.

Missouri Pastor Says Autism Is 'Demonic," Can Be 'Cast Out'

By Monica Obradovic

Pastor Rick Morrow of Beulah Church says he knows the key to curing autism.

Missouri AG Sues Dollar General Over Deceptive Pricing

By Ryan Krull

The AG's office has shopped at 147 Dollar Generals in the last 18 months. They kept the receipts.

Video of Missouri Stray Goat Attack Goes Viral

By Jaime Lees

Video of Missouri Stray Goat Attack Goes Viral
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us