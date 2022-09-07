A Long Winter, a Famous Butt and Rude Muny Guests: RFT's 10 Most Read in August

click to enlarge
VIA CHRIS ANDOE
Kage Black, at the World Naked Bike Ride, saw his butt go viral in August.
In August, St. Louis was hit with restaurant closings, hit-and-runs, car theft hijinks and FBI raids. Plus the viral TikTok "Kia Boys" trend took the city by storm (in a bad way) and speaking of storms, people were still reeling from the flood damage.
That's not to say everything was negative: Cards fans showed themselves to be class acts next to those Cubs louts, and there was even a celebration of body positivity at the World Naked Bike Ride.
Read on to discover the gems you might have missed but lots of other people caught:
10. St. Louis 'Kia Boyz' Switch Stolen Cars as They Flee Police Helicopter
Three "Kia Boyz" led a police helicopter on a chase throughout St. Louis city and county Wednesday night...
9. City Diner in St. Louis Has Closed
A "Restaurant Space for Lease" sign hangs in the front window of what for 30 years has been the City Diner on South Grand. Sources tell the RFT
that the diner closed last week with no warning...
8. St. Louis County Man Arrested For Fatal Ted Drewes Hit and Run
A 10-day search for a pickup driver who struck 17-year-old Matthew Nikolai in front of Ted Drewes on July 29 came to an end today...
7. FBI Raids St. Louis Black Liberation Group Alleging Russian Ties
Federal investigators raided the offices and homes of leaders involved with local Black liberation group under suspicion of Russian collusion early Friday morning...
6. FEMA: No Money for Cars With Expired Tags
St. Louis is notorious for its drivers cruising around with registration tags that are months, and often years, out of date. Expired temp tags are such a common sight in the city that lax attitudes around them have become an unwritten rule...
5. The 314 Area Code Is an Endangered Species
If you’re from the Lou and you’re proud, you’re going to have to find all new ways to show it because the 314 area code is in short supply...
4. VIDEO: Chicago Cubs Fans Brawl While Cardinals Win
A group of Cubs fans, perhaps driven to anger by their teams staggering loss to the Cardinals, got into a brawl in the bleachers of Wrigley field last night...
3. Hey Rude Muny Patrons, Stay and Clap for the Nice People on Stage
Imagine you have just taken your seat at the magnificent St. Louis Municipal Opera Theatre. Surrounding you is a packed house of 11,000 fellow Munygoers, a crowd equal to roughly half the population of Webster Groves, who all fall silent as the show begins...
2. The Story Behind the Most Famous Butt in St. Louis
Kevin Black, 39, who goes by Kage Black, did not think much of it when his husband, Chris Andoe, snapped a photo of him naked on his bike at World Naked Bike Ride on Saturday and shared it on Facebook...
1. Expect a 'Hibernation Zone' in Missouri This Winter, Almanac Says
Get your coats ready, St. Louis. We're in for it now...
