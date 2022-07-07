Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

A Quarter Million Will Go To Fight Missouri’s School to Prison Pipeline

The grant will go toward organizations educating students of color with developmental disabilities

By on Thu, Jul 7, 2022 at 9:59 am

click to enlarge The Eastern Diagnostic and Reception Correctional Center in Bonne Terre - BEN WESTHOFF
Ben Westhoff
The Eastern Diagnostic and Reception Correctional Center in Bonne Terre

The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council aims to award $275,000 to an organization that develops the best proposal for disrupting the school-to-prison pipeline for students of color with developmental disabilities. The winner could be a school, organization or even district.
Related
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signs Board Bill 82.

St. Louis Mayor Signs Bill to Funnel $37 Million in ARP Funding to North St. Louis

The school-to-prison pipeline, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, is a “national trend wherein youth are funneled out of public schools and into the juvenile and criminal legal systems.” The ACLU credits expulsion and suspension as key factors in supplementing this pipeline, since both practices push kids out of school for days at a time, out of reach of educational support networks.

The council cited studies done by the Missouri ACLU that found that Black students, as well as students with developmental disabilities, are suspended more often than white and non-disabled students, respectively. Miranda Frederick, the communications coordinator for Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council, said that the compounded effect for students with both identities puts them at greater risk for missing days of school at a time.

The council seeks to change this with its grant that will encourage “cutting edge progressive projects” for training school resource officers, says Project Manager Katheryne Staeger-Wilson.

The grant will fund a relatively short-term project — three years — meaning that effects of any program on reducing the number of students who end up incarcerated won’t be easily measured. Frederick says that instead, the the council will monitor expulsions across the state to determine if “trauma-informed training,” where a more holistic approach to discipline is encouraged, can produce tangible results.

Melissa Patterson Hazley, senior research associate at the University of Missouri—Kansas City Institute for Human Development, says that there is a need for education and grace specifically surrounding academic consequences for Black students with developmental disabilities. She is heading the application for her organization.

Students have too often ended up in the justice system after misbehaving at school and then not given “discipline discretion,” she says.

Hazley has also seen this trend in her line of research.

“Harsher punishment for Black students is commonplace, and students with developmental disabilities are impacted even more,” she says.

Hazley says that while the Institute for Human Development is “definitely going to apply,” she knows that the competition will be fierce. Since the council’s guidelines for proposed programs are stringent, there isn’t much room to stand out with unique methods and objectives.

“What will make a person more competitive is how creatively and collaboratively they can accomplish those deliverables,” Hazley says. However, Hazley emphasized that she would be thrilled to receive the grant and contribute to reducing the risk for students with disabilities of ending up in the justice system.

“I'm really excited to be a partner in this space, provide a platform specifically for African American families since we know that [they] are affected by school discipline more than anybody else,” she says. “And if we can solve that problem for the most vulnerable of the community, then everybody else will benefit, too.”

The deadline to submit applications for the grant is Friday, July 29.

Tags:

About The Author

Olivia Poolos

Olivia Poolos is an editorial intern for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

Trending

Hartmann: Greater St. Louis Inc Needs To Ditch Its Real Estate Side Hustle

By Ray Hartmann

Jason Hall is the CEO of Greater St. Louis Inc. and oversees Arch to Park Equity Fund LLC.

Has St. Louis Literary Magazine River Styx Reached the End?

By Monica Obradovic

Jan Garden Gastro gives a music and spoken word performance of La Prose du Transsiberien, a 1913 book by Blaise Cendrars.

F*ck This Sh*t It Is Too F*cking Hot in St. Louis

By Jaime Lees

F*ck This Sh*t It Is Too F*cking Hot in St. Louis (2)

Drove of Kittens Pushes St. Louis-Area Cat Rescue to the Brink

By Benjamin Simon

Tim, who helps run the cat rescue, Catty Shack, with his family, plays with some kittens.

Also in News

Serial Harasser Preyed on County Co-Workers for 5 Years

By Ryan Krull

Tony Weaver leaving the federal courthouse downtown in June. Former coworkers say he diligently worked to remove a serial harasser from the county jail's staff.

Has St. Louis Literary Magazine River Styx Reached the End?

By Monica Obradovic

Jan Garden Gastro gives a music and spoken word performance of La Prose du Transsiberien, a 1913 book by Blaise Cendrars.

St. Louis Was One Big Dumpster Fire Last Night

By Monica Obradovic

St. Louis Fire Department responded to 75 dumpster fires over the Fourth of July.

Nine Dead After St. Louis' Violent Holiday Weekend

By Ryan Krull

File photo of spent shell casing on St. Louis street.
More

Digital Issue

July 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us