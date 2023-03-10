A St. Louis County Driver Struck Me and My Son. We Need Change — Now

click to enlarge KARL MITCHELL The author's bakfiets can hold a pup or a child — but after getting struck twice by cars, he's learned to be extremely wary of St. Louis drivers.

"What the fuck are you doing?" I screamed at the driver as I jumped off my bike. Running to stand in the lane, blocking my son who had just been knocked out of our cargo bike by the impact, I was trying to balance my anger and my protective instincts. In that instant, my 11-year-old was hurt, and I was going into papa penguin mode, checking him over for injuries, putting my own body as a shield to keep him from further harm.

I've lived everywhere from tiny towns to West Coast metropolises, biking thousands of miles in each. However, I have only ever been hit by drivers in St. Louis — once while cycling by myself near the boundary of Creve Coeur and Chesterfield, and now with my son, in the middle of Creve Coeur. It is not until I write this that I make the Creve Coeur connection — or that it strikes me that both happened on Olive Boulevard.

At one point, after living here for only about a year or two, my family bought me a knockoff GoPro camera to mount on my bike. I never had any misconceptions that it might save me. However, at the very least, the idea was to have a way to seek justice if I ever was harmed.



Unfortunately, even that illusion was soon busted. I caught several incidents on video of drivers harassing or otherwise being dangerous. I turned each into the police, who then said they wouldn't take any action based on the videos. The only benefit they ever proved was when the police themselves harassed me, giving me a ticket for obstructing traffic, despite a "Share the Road" sign. Thankfully, a bike-friendly lawyer helped get the ticket thrown out, and a councilmember assisted with strengthening county bike laws.

Suffice to say, I do my best to be hypervigilant of my surroundings while on my bike, especially with my son. I prefer to bike in the lane, where my presence can be seen (though I recognize this is part privilege as a tall, white male). Yet there are times, such as that recent Saturday afternoon, and places, such as Olive and its 35-mph-or-more traffic, that I would rather not be, again, especially with my son.

This combination of what seem to be very realistic fears is what led me to utilize the sidewalk that day. Rolling along and talking to my son at a leisurely 10 mph, we felt safe, separated from the traffic, even if only by a six-inch curb. Unfortunately, we were about to learn that sense of safety was misplaced.

Because it hit us — quite literally. A car (thankfully, considering the murderously large trucks and SUVs now too common) T-boned our bike as we were passing the entrance/exit of Trader Joe's. Even though it was low speed, the force of the impact was enough to launch my son out of the box (our bike is one of those Dutch-designed bakfiets, which hold cargo or kids in the front) into the road — the road we were trying to avoid at that moment. The road we were not in, because we were attempting to avoid the threat of being hit by a multi-ton vehicle such as that.

I am thankful for Urban Arrow's design protecting my boy. The frame and foam absorbed the impact, as well as jammed under the car's bumper, preventing it from running him over. I am thankful the driver hadn't accidentally accelerated with cars passing, as that surely would have had a drastically different result.

But I am also deeply shaken — and disappointed. I am disappointed that I, a cyclist who pedals approximately 5,000 miles a year, am still afraid in this town. And if I'm afraid, so is the St. Louisan who wants to bike or walk more, whether for commuting, errands, fitness or fun, or the local kid who needs to get to school or a friend's house.

People yell at me to get in the bike lane where there isn't one or on the sidewalk where that's illegal. (In instances where the sidewalk truly is the least-dangerous option for a stretch, I’m then yelled at for being there.) And despite the St. Louis County law that was strengthened a few years ago, I don't feel safer, by any means. We need driver education, enforcement, increased investment in infrastructure and more. Hell — if you want me off the roads, how about a reversal of the damaging public-transit service reductions in our region over the past few years?



Perhaps it is fitting that the name of the municipality where I have now been hit twice means "broken heart," while the road where it happened both times is named for the olive, the branch of which is known as a symbol of peace and unity. While I am saddened by the traffic violence experienced by my family and so many others as the injuries and deaths continue to pile up, I am hopeful that we can still change. Maybe it won't be an Amsterdam-level of change, but at least enough change that we can truly share the road, so that everyone, everywhere, can safely get where they want, how they want.

It shouldn’t take the violent tragedies of the past several years and especially the last several weeks to convince our regional leadership, and all of us, that this is a crisis that must be addressed. But I am seeing people start to come together amid the grief and anger in new ways. And as a cyclist just out there commuting to work and trying to protect my child, I am begging our leaders for continued attention to this matter.

