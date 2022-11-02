A Total Lunar Eclipse Will Be Visible in St. Louis Tuesday

Catch a blood moon on Election Day morning

By on Wed, Nov 2, 2022 at 8:35 am

click to enlarge Lunar Eclipse 27 VII 2018. A blood moon will be viewable on Sunday night. - B.K. Blood Moon / Flickr
B.K. Blood Moon / Flickr
Lunar Eclipse 27 VII 2018. A blood moon will be viewable on Sunday night.

Depending on your superstitions, this coming Election Day may be an ominous one. In the morning on Tuesday, November 8, there will be a blood moon, visible between 4:59 a.m. and 5:41 a.m.

While a blood moon sounds like a great time to practice witchcraft, it is actually just a lunar eclipse, when the moon moves into the Earth's shadow and becomes a coppery red color. The last total lunar eclipse was visible in St. Louis in May.

For early risers, the blood moon should be visible in the southwest if the skies are clear. Lunar eclipses are visible to the naked eye, but for a close-up view you can also use a telescope or even binoculars.

The eclipse begins with the moon entering the Earth’s penumbra, or the edges of the Earth’s shadow, around 2:02 a.m.  The moon will start to turn red as it enters the Earth’s umbra, or deep shadow, from 4:16 to 4:59 a.m. when the eclipse will be at its peak. All eclipsing will be finished by 5:41 a.m.

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Trending

Emerson Mulls Move From St. Louis in $14B Blackstone Deal

By Benjamin Simon

Emerson's Ferguson campus headquarters.

Theft Victim's Son Tracked, Shot at 4 St. Louis Car Thieves

By Ryan Krull

Richmond Heights residential street near where suspects were apprehended.

Stunning $300 Million Amusement Park Planned for Missouri

By Benjamin Simon

An aerial shot of the Lake of the Ozarks shows a brightly lit amusement park that features a Ferris wheel and plenty of rides on a lakefront property.

St. Louis City Sheriff's Deputy Carjacked at Gunpoint While in Uniform

By Ryan Krull

File photo of a police car.

Also in News

St. Louis Shooting Victim Jean Kuczka Remembered as 'Selfless'

By Monica Obradovic

Jean Kuczka died while shielding her students from gunfire

What You Need to Bring to Vote In Missouri

By Jaime Lees

Know what you need before you go this upcoming election day.

Stunning $300 Million Amusement Park Planned for Missouri

By Benjamin Simon

An aerial shot of the Lake of the Ozarks shows a brightly lit amusement park that features a Ferris wheel and plenty of rides on a lakefront property.

Midterm Election Guide: Schmitt and Valentine Battle It Out for US Senate

By Ryan Krull

Trudy Busch Valentine and Eric Schmitt are vying to be your next Missouri senator.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us