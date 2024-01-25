After the Caleres Uproar, It's Time to Listen to Clayton's Educators — and Students

People were mad about a lot of things that had nothing to do with the school district

By on Thu, Jan 25, 2024 at 9:33 am

click to enlarge Caleres' former headquarters is in the heart of Clayton. - FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
Caleres' former headquarters is in the heart of Clayton.

A Clayton resident weighs in on the drama that's gripped his city:

I am not a subject matter expert on real estate development or municipal politics, and like many parents of students, residents, and others, when I initially read about the Clayton School District’s now terminated purchase agreement to acquire the Caleres campus, I was surprised at the scale of the real estate transaction and the lack of communication and community outreach for such a massive endeavor.

When I attended the January 17 town hall, and listened to Superintendent and Board, as well the community voices –- while I nodded in agreement with the perception that the district probably neglected community outreach and communications — I was also struck by the number of complaints that borderline vitriol directed at the school district, complaints regarding challenges that the district has absolutely no role in. Some of these included generalized complaints about budget inflationary pressures (much of which have been affected by rising energy costs, upward profit margins, reduced labor pool and historically low unemployment), municipal trash removal, prior private developer tax abatements and even an outrageous allusion to higher education corruption from an out-of-state blogger.

I also heard community voices from educators and those directly involved in students’ lives of very real material challenges they face working with infrastructure they currently have available to them. Students, teachers and staff are resilient and passionate, but that doesn’t mean they should have to laboriously pack and unpack large amounts of materials before every session to utilize flexible space.

Caleres wishes to divest its campus in one lump sum transition, possibly too large for private developers to profitably pursue (within acceptable investment risk). Perhaps going forward, the school district, private developers and the municipality can work collaboratively to ensure that the district can purchase the necessary area from the large Caleres parcel.

Some of the municipal pushback was over future projections of real estate tax revenue. I hope the municipality will be open to defer some projected revenues for the benefit of the school district and the community it serves. After all, Centene was able to realize approximately $7 million in property tax abatements — surely the school district (which attracts so many residential gains) and the vibrant fabric of students deserve more?

Not that long ago, we asked students to interrupt their social, emotional and intellectual development and make mature and disciplined sacrifices for the public. For the more vulnerable of us, it was heartwarming to see that despite broader national trends of ever greater alienation, we do indeed live in a community. I hope the community doesn’t fail to reciprocate. 

Michael Sung is a husband, dad and Clayton resident. The RFT welcomes succinct, well-reasoned essays on topics of local interest. Email [email protected] if you've got something to say.
