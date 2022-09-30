AirDrop Threats Send Metro East School Into Lockdown All Week

Cahokia High School has been in a "soft lockdown" four days in a row

By on Fri, Sep 30, 2022 at 8:36 am

click to enlarge Cahokia High School in Cahokia, Illinois.
Google Maps
Cahokia High School in Cahokia, Illinois.

A Metro East high school has gone on lockdown four days in a row after mass violent threats were sent out to the student body.

The week at Cahokia High School began with two such threats sent out on Monday, followed by another on Wednesday.

Every day Monday through Thursday the school has gone into what administrators call a "soft lockdown."

Assistant Superintendent Curtis McCall told the Belleville News Democrat that law enforcement has identified a "person of interest."

Cahokia High parent Corey Dickerson spoke to Fox 2 News saying that whoever was issuing the threats “said he would go through the freshman wing with an AK-47 and will shoot anyone he sees.”

The threats have been sent out via the AirDrop app.

AirDrop enables the user of one Apple product, like an iPad or iPhone, to quickly send files to any other Apple products within a close vicinity.

Just last week, California's governor signed a law banning the practice of so-called "cyber flashing," using the AirDrop function to send lewd photos to large numbers of people.

Fox 2 News has reported that prior to the start of the threats, video was circulated among Cahokia High students showing a school security guard body slamming a student.

The school issued a statement related to the incident involving the student and security guard. It read: "We are aware of the incident that occurred in relation to a student and our security guard. As a part of our investigation, it was determined that the security guard acted in accordance with required procedures based on the student’s actions, which were not seen on video."

On days when the school has gone into its "soft lockdown" some parents have come to pick up their kids but the majority of students have continued to attend classes, school officials say.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Trending

Of Course Controversial TikTok Star Britt Barbie is From Missouri

By Riverfront Times Staff

Of Course Controversial TikTok Star Britt Barbie is From Missouri

Missouri Woman Awaiting Sentence for Fraud Commits More Fraud

By Ryan Krull

Booking photo of Christen Schulte.

Rosati-Kain High School Should Stay Open, Leave Archdiocese

By Bitty Balducci

Rosati-Kain High School

Eric Schmitt Can't Help Himself, Sues Over Student Loan Relief

By Benjamin Simon

Eric Schmitt, the man with many lawsuits.

Also in News

Eric Schmitt Can't Help Himself, Sues Over Student Loan Relief

By Benjamin Simon

Eric Schmitt, the man with many lawsuits.

Of Course Controversial TikTok Star Britt Barbie is From Missouri

By Riverfront Times Staff

Of Course Controversial TikTok Star Britt Barbie is From Missouri

Missouri Woman Awaiting Sentence for Fraud Commits More Fraud

By Ryan Krull

Booking photo of Christen Schulte.

Missouri Is 6th Most Violent State, FBI Data Shows

By Ryan Krull

A St. Louis police SUV following a shooting in Walnut Park West.
More

Digital Issue

September 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us