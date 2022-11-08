Albert Pujols' 700th Home Run Ball Sells for $360,000

The piece of MLB history was more than the median home price in St. Louis

By on Tue, Nov 8, 2022 at 12:40 pm

click to enlarge Albert Pujols in Busch III
Ben Munson/St. Louis Cardinals
Albert Pujols was very cool about a fan not returning his historic home run ball.

The fan who caught Albert Pujols' 700th home run ball at Dodgers stadium on September 23 got to cash in on a big payday last week.

Dodgers fan Marlowe Leal sold his lucky catch at auction, avoiding the pitfalls of other fans by getting his ball authenticated by Major League Baseball before leaving the stadium. Then he worked with Goldin Auctions to sell the ball, which went up for auction on October 25 for $25,000.

Related
Albert Pujols, dressed in an all-white Cardinals uniform, finishes his swing as fans watch in the background.

Cardinals Fan Who Caught Pujols' 703rd Home Run Loses Out on Big Payday: Metro East native Mike Hutcheson left the stadium without having the ball authenticated by MLB


The auction closed November 5 with the top bid of $300,000; the extra $60,000 is a 20 percent buyer's premium tacked on to all winning bids. Goldin announced the final sale in a tweet.


The entire bid history can be found on Goldin's website, but most of the activity took place on the last day of bidding after stalling at $170,000 in late October.
Related
Albert Pujols crushes a dinger.

Pujols' 700th Home Run Ball Currently at Auction For a Mere $160,000: For roughly the price of a two-bedroom St. Louis house, you could own a piece of MLB history


The ball is a piece of MLB history since only four players in the history of baseball have ever hit 700-plus career home runs.

"The historical significance of this baseball cannot be overstated," Goldin wrote on its website. "[T]wo of what would be other 700 home run baseballs, hit by Babe Ruth and [Hank] Aaron, have never materialized, and Barry Bonds' 700th home run baseball was hit 18 years prior on Sept. 17, 2004. Given the ultra-rare feat of hitting 700 home runs, this quite possibly could be the last significant milestone home run ball for some time."

Speaking of Barry Bonds, his 700th home run baseball sold for $804,129, according to Goldin's website. That makes the Pujols ball a steal by comparison.

Slideshow

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
38 slides
Albert Pujols - St. Louis Cardinals (21) (700) pic.twitter.com/kWAAVNMKeA&mdash; MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) September 24, 2022 THE 700 HOME RUN CLUB HAS A NEW MEMBER. #PUJOLS700 pic.twitter.com/IY5WjgiPXp&mdash; MLB (@MLB) September 24, 2022 ALBERT HAS DONE IT!700!!!!!&mdash; St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 24, 2022 HE DID IT!!!Albert Pujols is the 4th player in Major League history to hit 700 Home Runs! pic.twitter.com/U86Q8BvLdB&mdash; FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 24, 2022 Something poetic about Pujols hitting # 700 against the Dodgers 😂 Love to see it!&mdash; ѧṅԀяєṡ ♎︎ (@dr_dres_sl) September 24, 2022 I truly cannot fathom that in the year 2022 I am watching Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run as a Cardinal. 10 years ago, I wasn’t sure either part of that statement would come true. The kid in me is crying 😭 https://t.co/dOmX0lM75r&mdash; Sean Scott (@TheNumberGuru) September 24, 2022
Click to View 38 slides

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

St. Louis Gets Out to Vote: Scenes From the Early Hours of Election Day

St. Louis Gets Out to Vote: Scenes From the Early Hours of Election Day
Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis

News Slideshows

St. Louis Gets Out to Vote: Scenes From the Early Hours of Election Day

St. Louis Gets Out to Vote: Scenes From the Early Hours of Election Day
Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis

News Slideshows

St. Louis Gets Out to Vote: Scenes From the Early Hours of Election Day

St. Louis Gets Out to Vote: Scenes From the Early Hours of Election Day
Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis

Trending

Catalytic Converters Stolen From St. Louis Scrapper That Buys Catalytic Converters

By Jaime Lees

Catalytic Converters Stolen From St. Louis Scrapper That Buys Catalytic Converters

A Total Lunar Eclipse Will Be Visible in St. Louis Tuesday

By Rosalind Early

Lunar Eclipse 27 VII 2018. A blood moon will be viewable on Sunday night.

Missouri Has Four Election Deniers on the Ballot

By Jaime Lees

Missouri Has Four Election Deniers on the Ballot

Hartmann: Just Say No to TIFs, Chesterfield Edition

By Ray Hartmann

Chesterfield is planning new development around the Chesterfield Mall site.

Also in News

Most Statewide Elections Will Go Uncontested in Missouri Today

By Benjamin Simon

A woman with a blue surgical mask fills out a ballot behind a white "vote here" sign as her son watches from behind.

Where to Find a Sample Ballot for the Midterm Election in St. Louis Today

By Jaime Lees

Polling place.

Missouri Has Four Election Deniers on the Ballot

By Jaime Lees

Missouri Has Four Election Deniers on the Ballot

Polls Show Support for Recreational-Use Marijuana in Missouri

By Benjamin Simon

A hand holds a marijuana joint as smoke comes out of it. Trees are in the background.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us