Alderman Calls for St. Louis Corrections Commissioner to Be Fired

click to enlarge RYAN KRULL Alderman Rasheen Aldridge speaking outside the City Justice Center on Monday, September 25.

St. Louis Alderman Rasheen Aldridge told a crowd of about 35 people at a protest in front of the City Justice Center today that the city's corrections commissioner "needs to go."

The Board of Aldermen Public Safety Committee, for which Aldridge is vice chair, had previously issued a tough statement about how the jail is being run, but today's statement by Aldridge was notable for its forthrightness. Mayor Tishaura Jones has stood by the corrections commissioner she appointed, Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah, even as Clemons-Abdullah increasingly draws the ire of activists and other erstwhile allies of the mayor.

Aldridge was one of many speakers at the protest outside the jail, which took place on Tucker Boulevard beneath several large banners hung from a parking garage so that they faced City Hall, reading "No More Jail Deaths."

Aldridge spoke of the "roadblock after roadblock" that the Detention Facilities Oversight Board had faced, preventing them from investigating complaints about the jail, where nine deaths have occurred in the last two years. Earlier this month Aldridge introduced legislation he says he hopes will allow civilian oversight greater access to the facility they are tasked with overseeing.

"Jail isn't a luxury place, but it shouldn't be a place where people go to and die," Aldridge said. He told demonstrators at the protest that they did have allies on the Board of Aldermen.



After Aldridge wrapped up his comments, Mike Milton asked him to stay on the speaking platform. Milton is the executive director of the Freedom Community Center, the St. Louis-based criminal justice reform organization that organized the demonstration.



"Does anyone want to ask Alderman Rasheen, 'Do you agree with firing the warden?'"

The crowd put the question to him, and Aldridge replied without hesitation, "The warden needs to go."

click to enlarge RYAN KRULL Activists hung banners across from City Hall.

Milton, who is also a member of the jail oversight board, later told the RFT, "It's a testament to Rasheen's leadership that he showed up and listened to the families. They want [Clemons-Abdullah] to go."

Other speakers at the rally included Sonny Smith, the son of Terrence Smith, a 55-year-old who died in jail custody in August. Smith’s death is now under criminal investigation.



When reached for comment, City Hall reiterated their support for the commissioner. "Despite the challenges she inherited after accepting her current role... Commissioner Clemons-Abdullah has worked to improve the operations and culture of the city’s Division of Corrections," Department of Public Safety spokesman Monte Chambers told the RFT in a statement. Chambers highlighted $18 million in facility upgrades as well as improved food and access to healthcare at the jail.

The Freedom Community Center, which organized today's demonstration, has been increasingly at odds with Mayor Jones over the issue of jail leadership. The organization has also been outspoken in calling for the civilian oversight board to have increased access to the jail to investigate both the deaths of detainees but also more common complaints made by detainees about the harsh conditions inside the jail. In addition to the nine deaths, the jail is also at the center of a lawsuit brought by detainees who allege that guards regularly and wantonly use mace on those locked up in the facility. The lawyers representing detainees have released surveillance videos that seem to support the allegations.

About his decision to unambiguously call for Clemons-Abdullah's resignation, Aldridge tells the RFT it was something he wrestled with.

"She's been there for a while," Aldridge says. "I think she's a great person, but the only way we get this on track is having a new vision and a new person that can guide this ship. I haven't seen it going in a positive direction so far."

He adds, "Recently, it's been one thing after another, which is just problematic."



In response to Aldridge's comments, Chambers said that "Commissioner Clemons-Abdullah has held constructive meetings with aldermen in recent weeks, and we invite Alderman Aldridge to hear from the commissioner as well."

Earlier this month, Aldermanic President Megan Green issued a statement calling for "an immediate change in leadership" at the jail. However, the Post-Dispatch later reported that Green added that a change in leadership could also mean "hiring experts to help the commissioner."