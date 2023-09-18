Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Aldermanic Bill Would Bring Red Light Cameras Back to St. Louis

City leaders say they'll use revenue to fund driver's education and improve infrastructure

By on Mon, Sep 18, 2023 at 1:54 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The cameras are (likely) coming. - FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
The cameras are (likely) coming.

The era of rampant speeding and drivers running through red lights in St. Louis may soon come to an end. The city is working to bring red light cameras back.

Ward 3 Alderman Shane Cohn will file a bill tomorrow to bring automated traffic enforcement back to the city as part of a larger effort to improve the safety of St. Louis streets. 

Cohn’s bill comes eight years after the Missouri Supreme Court struck down a previous city ordinance that allowed red light cameras. Fines from the cameras were unconstitutional, the court said in 2015 — mostly because car owners were fined even if they weren’t the one driving the car. That same year, state lawmakers voted to cap how much revenue municipalities could collect from red light cameras to 12.5 percent, down from 30 percent. 

But the court’s ruling didn’t ban red light cameras outright. Instead, it required municipalities to verify a driver’s identity.

Related
Pedestrian deaths increased in Missouri — and throughout the U.S. — last year.

Pedestrian Deaths Increased 7.5 Percent in Missouri in 2022: Missouri saw the 10th biggest increase in the U.S. in 2022, a new report finds

Cohn, Mayor Tishaura Jones and Board of Aldermen President Megan Green insist the upcoming bill fits in the confines of what state law allows.

“As it stands, this legislation safeguards privacy rights, ensures due process as outlined by the Missouri Supreme Court and continually assesses the program for effectiveness and impact on communities of color,” Jones said at a press conference today. 

Jones added that the legislation was crafted with an “eye toward equality,” and stressed that the bill will not be a source of revenue for the city. Fines generated from the cameras will go toward driver’s education classes and to what city leaders called the Neighborhood Traffic Safety Improvement Fund, which Green said will be used to improve infrastructure.

“The Neighborhood Traffic Safety Improvement Fund will disburse funds to be used only for preventative traffic safety projects on non-arterial residential roads, such as crosswalk striping, illuminated stop signs, speed limits signage and so on,” Green said. 

So far this year, 27 people have died in crashes in St. Louis, and four pedestrians have been killed while walking on city streets, according to the mayor’s office. A slew of pedestrian and cyclist deaths last summer fueled City Hall’s efforts to allocate funding for safer streets. Earlier this year, city leaders approved a $40 million plan to improve street infrastructure and traffic calming across major corridors and at common crash sites. 

“We heard from the public then that infrastructure improvements alone were not enough and that we needed stronger enforcement and education,” Green said.

What that enforcement and education may look like is yet to be fleshed out. Details such as how many cameras the city may place throughout the city will be determined after the city sends out a request for bids and selects a vendor, Cohn explained. 

Cohn, while standing outside St. Mary’s South Side Catholic High School in Dutchtown, lamented an eight-car crash that killed two and injured three a few blocks away in November. 

“One accident is too many,” Cohn said.

PDF — 9.8.23_Draft_-_Automated_Camera_Enforcement_Act.docx.pdf
Related
St. Louisans Offer Free Bike Helmets to Raise Hell About Traffic Violence

St. Louisans Offer Free Bike Helmets to Raise Hell About Traffic Violence: Bicyclists duct-taped "complimentary helmets" along South Grand to urge city leaders to act on traffic safety

Related
Janae Edmondson was pinned between two cars and had both of her legs amputated after a crash Saturday night.

Teen's Tragedy Spotlights Traffic Violence Trend in St. Louis: Last year was the deadliest year for traffic violence, according to Trailnet


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Starbucks Barista Pumps Whipped Cream Into Their Diaper

By Monica Obradovic

starbucks barista shoving whipped cream down diaper

St. Louis Drivers Ruin Moonlight Ramble for Everyone

By Monica Obradovic

The Moonlight Ramble has been held in St. Louis for 59 years.

Dred Scott Monument Will Be Unveiled in St. Louis in September

By Sarah Fenske

A sneak peak at the new monument to Dred Scott at Calvary Cemetery.

St. Louis Man Charged With Murdering His Wife in the CWE

By Ryan Krull

St. Louis Man Charged With Murdering His Wife in the CWE

Also in News

Would-Be Missouri Governor Didn’t Burn Books — But Says He Totally Would

By Ryan Krull

Hot stuff.

Missouri Pastor Says Autism Is 'Demonic," Can Be 'Cast Out'

By Monica Obradovic

Pastor Rick Morrow of Beulah Church says he knows the key to curing autism.

Missouri AG Sues Dollar General Over Deceptive Pricing

By Ryan Krull

The AG's office has shopped at 147 Dollar Generals in the last 18 months. They kept the receipts.

Video of Missouri Stray Goat Attack Goes Viral

By Jaime Lees

Video of Missouri Stray Goat Attack Goes Viral
More

Digital Issue

September 13, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us