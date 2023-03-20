Aldridge and Washington Face Off As Memory of Past Conflict Looms

click to enlarge
Ebony Washington and State Representative Rasheen Aldridge
The upcoming aldermanic election gives Ward 14 candidate Rasheen Aldridge a sense of deja vu.
Aldridge’s ascent to public office began after he quashed incumbent Rodney Hubbard Sr. to win election as the Fifth Ward Democratic Committeeman in 2016. His victory came only after a lawsuit filed against Hubbard and his wife, then state representative Penny Hubbard, sparked a rare election re-do. Aldridge had sued along with activist Bruce Franks, who challenged Penny Hubbard for her state seat.
The suit alleged that “extreme irregularities” with absentee ballots had secured wins for the Hubbards. Aldridge and Franks won in court — and then later won the do-over elections.
Seven years later, Aldridge again faces the Hubbard family.
His opponent in next month's general election, Ebony Washington, is the niece of former Ward 5 Alderwoman Tammika Hubbard and the granddaughter of Penny and Rodney Hubbard Sr.
And just like Aldridge’s last contest with the Hubbards, Washington edged above her opponents by receiving far more absentee votes than any candidate.
Washington has never previously run for political office. Yet in the primary earlier this month, she managed to get more votes than her three high-profile opponents in the new 14th ward that includes downtown St. Louis and a swath of north city. Her opponents included Aldridge, a high-profile Democrat in the Missouri House, and incumbent aldermen Brandon Bosley and James Page.
Considering Washington’s lack of name recognition, Aldridge thought March’s primary would result in a general election race between him and Bosley, who comes from a St. Louis political dynasty and will have served on the Board of Aldermen for six years when his time in office ends in April.
Still, was Aldridge surprised by the results? No.
“The Hubbards did their absentee thing again,” Aldridge says.
By “absentee thing,” Aldridge is referring to the findings of a 2016 Post-Dispatch investigation
— that staffers who claimed to work on the Hubbards’ campaigns may have unlawfully filed absentee ballots on behalf of unsuspecting voters.
Forty percent of the votes Washington received in the primary were cast through absentee ballots. Absentee votes made up 28 percent and 23 percent for Aldridge and Bosley, respectively, and about 34 percent for Page.
Besides Page, Washington received the fewest votes at the polls on the actual election day.
Reached by phone last week, Washington says her community involvement was what secured her win. She says she’s tutored adults to help them obtain their GEDs through the St. Louis Public Schools. Among other volunteer experiences, she says she’s worked with a neighborhood clean-up group and a domestic violence center called Redevelopment Opportunities for Women.
“When you are true to yourself and a genuine person who really cares about the people, it shows,” Washington says. “The voters spoke on election day — they’re tired of being lied to.”
Both Aldridge and Washington said they ran to provide a new perspective on the Board of Aldermen. Bosley and Page, who had been redistricted into the same ward, collectively had about eight years of experience on the board.
"We need leaders who are going to be willing to step up and come up with bold ideas to move us forward," Aldridge says.
A progressive, Aldridge aligns with St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Board of Aldermen President Megan Green. Washington says she disagrees with some of both officials’ ideals, especially in regard to public safety. She believes the fact that she received more votes than three already-elected officials means Ward 14 residents are ready for a change — and she says Aldridge represents just more of the same.
“I believe Rasheen is like a ventriloquist doll for the mayor… He’s not for the people,” Washington says.
Asked about her ties to the Hubbards, Washington declined to explain how she was related, confirming only “close ties” to the family. (Multiple other sources later confirmed the details.)
“I don’t understand why my relatives are important for my platform or my plans for the ward,” Washington says.
Apart from her family’s history, Washington has a past of her own.
Two restraining orders were filed against Washington last February by the father of Washington’s children and his wife, according to the St. Louis American
, and will expire by the end of this month.
In 2021, Washington was cited but never charged for shoplifting at a Wal-Mart directly across the street from Manchester Police Department. Court records also show Washington was sued by Carr Square Tenant Management Corporation last April after not paying rent for five months. The nonprofit corporation’s agent is her grandfather, Rodney Hubbard Sr.
If Washington can pull off a victory in the general election on April 4, it will be another chapter in what was once a St. Louis political dynasty.
But for Aldridge, it’s “a rematch with the Hubbards” — and he’s running to win, just like last time.
