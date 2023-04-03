STL Wing Week is Here, Presented by Slane Irish Whiskey. Click Here for Details!

Aldridge Blasts Opponent's 'Outright Bigotry' for Alleged Campaign Texts

Ebony Washington's campaign has been accused of sending homophobic texts. She denies it

By on Mon, Apr 3, 2023 at 2:40 pm

Ebony Washington and State Representative Rasheen Aldridge
Courtsey Ebony Washington/Tim Bummel, House Communications
Ebony Washington and State Representative Rasheen Aldridge

Ward 14 candidate Rasheen Aldridge chastised his opponent today for “outright bigotry” after an unknown number sent photos of Aldridge at gay Pride events to at least one constituent. 

Screenshots shared with the Riverfront Times show someone texted a voter photos of Aldridge with men at gay Pride events along with a message saying, “Is this the leadership you want you [sic] kids and grandkids following??”

Aldridge, a gay man and current state representative, says the homophobic texts are “a vile tactic” from the campaign of his opponent, real estate agent Ebony Washington. 

“Ebony Washington must immediately denounce her campaign’s hateful behavior and hold those responsible for these shameful actions fully accountable,” Aldridge said in a statement.

When reached by phone Monday, Washington denied the texts were sent from her campaign and said no one on her campaign is homophobic.

“We would never send out these hate messages,” Washington says.

Voter Devante Saunders tells the RFT he received the texts shortly after someone from Ebony Washington’s campaign called him last week.

“Who is this?” Saunders replied after he received the first image. Another image of Aldridge, one of him kissing a man, was sent to Saunders soon after. “So your [sic] against gay people?” Saunders asked. 

“I’m against sexuality being forced on vulnerable children,” the unknown sender texted back. 

This didn’t sit well with Saunders, who says he has lived in Ward 14 for several years and has known Aldridge since they were kids. He tried calling the number but heard an automated message from TextNow, a communications app used for businesses and political campaigns

“If that’s what you said, I’m not going to support you,” Saunders says of Washington. “That’s not what I stand for.” 

With just one day left before tomorrow’s general election, this is just the latest spat between Aldridge and Washington. 

Ebony Washington and State Representative Rasheen Aldridge

Aldridge and Washington Face Off As Memory of Past Conflict Looms: With Bosley and Page defeated, St. Louis’ 14th Ward race has uncanny echoes to 2016

Washington has accused Aldridge of neglecting his duties as a state representative in Jefferson City after Missouri House Democrats stripped Aldridge of his committee assignments. Aldridge’s lawyers have also tried to remove Washington off ballots for failing to pay real estate property taxes or personal property taxes over the past seven years. 

Tomorrow, voters will decide who ultimately wins the back and forth. But if last month's primary results are any indication, Washington may have an edge. Washington received more votes than any of her competitors, edging out not only Aldridge but two Board of Aldermen incumbents. 

The homophobic texts should be “immediately disqualifying,” Aldridge says, and he “looks forward to 14th Ward voters making that clear to Ms. Washington when ballots are counted tomorrow.”

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
