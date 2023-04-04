Aldridge Tops Washington For Ward 14 Alderman

click to enlarge Courtsey Ebony Washington/Tim Bummel, House Communications Ebony Washington and State Representative Rasheen Aldridge

After a bitter election, Rasheen Aldridge toppled Ebony Washington in the run to represent a redistricted 14th Ward on the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

Aldridge received 51.57 percent of the unofficial vote tally — a month after the candidate narrowly lost to Washington in the primary election. Aldridge’s ward encompasses much of downtown and north city, with downtown west to the south and College Hill to the north.



“Tonight is not a win for me, it is truly a win for our ward,” Aldridge said Tuesday night after learning he'd clinched the spot.



He followed the statement with rallying cries from Ferguson: “It is our duty to fight for our freedom! We have nothing to lose but our chains!”



His win comes after weeks of friction between the two opponents.

Washington previously accused Aldridge of neglecting his duties as a state representative in Jefferson City after Missouri House Democrats stripped Aldridge of his committee assignments. Aldridge’s lawyers tried to remove Washington off ballots for failing to pay real estate property taxes or personal property taxes over the past seven years.

On Monday, Aldridge blasted Washington’s campaign after at least one constituent received queer-phobic texts about Aldridge. One message, sent alongside a photo of Aldridge at a pride event, read, “Is this the leadership you want you [sic] kids and grandkids following??”

Washington denied the texts came from her campaign.

Washington, a real estate agent, comes from a powerful St. Louis political family. She is the niece for former Ward 5 Alderwoman Tammika Hubbard and the granddaughter of Penny and Rodney Hubbard Sr.

Aldridge first rose to political prominence in 2016 after he beat incumbent Rodney Hubbard Sr. in a race for Fifth Ward Democratic Committee. The victory only came after a lawsuit filed against Hubbard and his wife, then state representative Penny Hubbard sparked a re-do election. The election alleged irregularities in absentee ballots secured wins for the Hubbards.

Aldridge was elected to represent the 78th district of Missouri in 2019, which includes parts of the new 14th Ward. He replaced activist Bruce Franks after Franks resigned from the position.