St. Louis Burger Week | July 18-24

Alleged Accomplice to Testify in Trial of David Dorn's Accused Killer

This morning saw opening statements from defense and prosecution, tearful testimony from widow Ann Dorn

By on Mon, Jul 18, 2022 at 2:51 pm

click to enlarge Stephan Cannon in court Monday morning. Cannon is accused of killing retired police captain David Dorn in June 2020. - ROBERT COHEN
Robert Cohen
Stephan Cannon in court Monday morning. Cannon is accused of killing retired police captain David Dorn in June 2020.

This morning in court the jury heard opening statements in the trial of Stephan Cannon, the man accused of murdering retired police Captain David Dorn. Statements by both the prosecution and defense signaled that the trial's outcome may hinge on the testimony of Mark Jackson, a man who was allegedly with Cannon on the night of Dorn's killing and who police say fled with Cannon from the scene.

Cannon is charged with one count of first degree murder as well as stealing, burglary, robbery and three counts of armed criminal action.

Dorn was killed in June 2020 amid the civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In his relatively brief opening statement, prosecutor Marvin Teer reminded people of those weeks of protests that at times turned violent.

"Along with civil unrest, came chaos," said Teer, a longtime municipal court judge who joined the Circuit Attorney's Office last year and is trying his first case as a lead prosecutor. He recounted the events on the evening of June 1 into the early hours on June 2, which saw numerous stores in St. Louis looted.

click to enlarge William Teer, former municipal judge and lead prosecutor in the trial of Stephan Cannon. - ROBERT COHEN
Robert Cohen
William Teer, former municipal judge and lead prosecutor in the trial of Stephan Cannon.

Among those stores was Lee's Pawn and Jewelry on the 4100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

However, when the pawn shop's alarm sounded, Teer said, "Somebody special came to Lee's."

That somebody special was David Dorn, 77, a 38-year veteran of St. Louis Metropolitan police and retired police chief of Moline Acres. He helped out with security at the pawn shop because it was owned by a longtime friend.

According to Teer, Dorn fired off several shots to try to disperse the dozens of people in the crowd, but Dorn "didn't expect" to run into someone not afraid of a man with a gun. As Teer said this, he pointed to Stephan Cannon seated next to his public defenders.

The jury viewed approximately 20 minutes of surveillance video from the pawn shop that night, though the public seated in the court's viewing area could not see the footage.
Related
Retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn was killed June 2.

Jury Selected in Trial of Man Accused of Killing David Dorn: The former St. Louis police officer was killed during civil unrest following George Floyd's murder

Many of the individuals looting Lee's that night wore masks, including the person who shot Dorn. This masked individual retrieved a gun and fired 10 rounds, four of which struck Dorn, Teer stated.
click to enlarge Retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn was killed June 2. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE
COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE
Retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn was killed June 2.

Teer said in his opening statement the state will prove this man, whose face was covered, was Cannon.

Teer also indicated that the prosecution will call as a witness Mark Jackson, who is charged with second-degree murder and robbery in connection to Dorn’s killing.

Jackson's attorney, Terry Niehoff, previously told the Post-Dispatch that Jackson plans to testify that he drove Cannon to Lee's but was unaware Cannon had a gun. Niehoff also said his client will testify that he drove Cannon away from Lee's that night after the shooting and that Cannon later admitted to him he killed Dorn.

Cannon's public defender Brian Horneyer used his opening statement to cast doubt both on the notion that Cannon was the masked individual who fired the shots that killed Dorn as well as discredit the prosecution's star witness, Jackson.

According to Horneyer, when Jackson was being interrogated by police, he said, "I'll say pretty much anything to get out of these cuffs and back to my son. Tell me what to say and I'll say it. I'll witness whatever you want me to witness."
Related
Retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn was killed June 2.

David Dorn's Killer an 'Opportunist,' Retired St. Louis Police Captain's Widow Says

"This is the man who[m] the state's case rests on," Horneyer said later, adding that Jackson had changed his story "five or six times."

Horneyer went on to say that the masked man who shot Dorn also touched "numerous surfaces" in Lee's prior to shooting Dorn, but when police took fingerprints and DNA from those locations, they found nothing that indicated Cannon was the masked man.

The morning's proceedings also saw testimony from Ann Dorn, David Dorn's wife of almost 30 years who is herself a former police officer.

click to enlarge David Dorn's widow, Ann, greets supporters on the first day of testimony. - ROBERT COHEN
Robert Cohen
David Dorn's widow, Ann, greets supporters on the first day of testimony.

She described her husband as "larger than life," a dedicated policeman and public servant as well as a loving father and grandfather.

She fought back tears when she recounted learning that her husband had been fatally shot protecting his longtime friend's business.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

Trending

Pregnant Women Can't Get Divorced in Missouri

By Ryan Krull

Lake of the Ozarks attorney Danielle Drake filed for divorce in December 2020. Later that month she discovered she was pregnant.

‘Hammered' Police Chief Gets Hug, Ride, No Drunk Driving Charges

By Daniel Hill

Hazelwood Police Chief Gregg Hall appears to struggle during a field sobriety test.

Inside the Deadliest Mass Overdose in St. Louis History

By Mike Fitzgerald

In February, Parkview Apartments was the scene of the deadliest mass overdose in St. Louis history.

Startup Evolution St. Louis Falls Weeks Behind on Payroll

By Monica Obradovic

Employees say they haven't received a paycheck since June 3.

Also in News

Hartmann: It’s Time to Stop Coddling Cortex

By Ray Hartmann

4240 building at Cortex.

The State of Missouri Might Have a Stack of Cash Waiting for You

By Jaime Lees

The State of Missouri Might Have a Stack of Cash Waiting for You

Illinois Woman Speaks Out Against Student-Teacher Affair Memoir

By Faith Colson

Empty classroom.

Pregnant Women Can't Get Divorced in Missouri

By Ryan Krull

Lake of the Ozarks attorney Danielle Drake filed for divorce in December 2020. Later that month she discovered she was pregnant.
More

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us