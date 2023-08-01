RFT Pig & Whiskey This Weekend - July 28th - 30th

Alleged Altercation at Brentwood Whole Foods Goes Viral

Brentwood Police confirm they are investigating the matter

By on Tue, Aug 1, 2023 at 3:26 pm

Share on Nextdoor
A video going viral on Instagram appears to be from a woman shopping at the Whole Foods in Brentwood, Missouri, confronting a man who she says hurled racist remarks at her.

Footage of the incident starts with the man kneeling in an aisle, apparently looking at products on a shelf, before the woman recording the video approaches him.

The start of her first sentence is cut off, but she approaches the man saying, "... Black bitch. He said my red hair was indicative of my low poverty status. He called me a nappy ass —" and then the video cuts off after showing the man angrily reaching for the phone.

The video was then posted by an account called Comedian DL Hughley, where it received more than 65,000 likes.

The incident occurred Wednesday, according to the Brentwood Police Department. The department's detective bureau is investigating the matter. A representative deferred questions to detectives who were not immediately available.

We'll update this story once we know more.

Related
A student recorded a teacher discussing a racial slur in class at Glendale High School in Springfield.

Missouri Teacher Says N-Word in Class, Gets Placed on Leave: Audio of the teacher twice saying the word was initially posted to Snapchat

Related
A student recorded a teacher discussing a racial slur in class at Glendale High School in Springfield.

Springfield Student Who Recorded Teacher Using Racial Slur Suspended: Mary Walton says her teacher used the slur multiple times before she started recording


This story has been updated.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Homeless Outreach Worker Sues St. Louis Mayor Over Firing

By Monica Obradovic

James, who declined to give his last name, disassembles his tent as the city evicted an encampment of people experiencing homelessness near Laclede's Landing on March 10.

Cockfight's Founder Wants to Save the Foreskin and Stop Circumcision

By Rosalind Early

Brett Johnson, center, runs the group Cockfight, which strives to eliminate circumcision.

Johnny Johnson's Execution Is Back on for August 1

By Sarah Fenske

Johnny Johnson is scheduled to be executed on August 1.

RFT Reviews the Week: July 24 to July 30

By Anonymous

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony closed out the first night of Pig & Whiskey Festival, which was a scorcher.

Also in News

Rep. Cori Bush Calls on Feds to End Homelessness by 2027

By Monica Obradovic

Representative Cori Bush speaks at a campaign event in St. Louis in August 2022.

Cockfight's Founder Wants to Save the Foreskin and Stop Circumcision

By Rosalind Early

Brett Johnson, center, runs the group Cockfight, which strives to eliminate circumcision.

Johnny Johnson's Execution Is Back on for August 1

By Sarah Fenske

Johnny Johnson is scheduled to be executed on August 1.

Missouri's Back-to-School Tax Holiday Pauses All Local Taxes for the First Time

By Rudi Keller

You can buy school supplies including computers and pay no local or state taxes this weekend.
More

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us