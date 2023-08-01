Alleged Altercation at Brentwood Whole Foods Goes Viral

A video going viral on Instagram appears to be from a woman shopping at the Whole Foods in Brentwood, Missouri, confronting a man who she says hurled racist remarks at her.
Footage of the incident starts with the man kneeling in an aisle, apparently looking at products on a shelf, before the woman recording the video approaches him.
The start of her first sentence is cut off, but she approaches the man saying, "... Black bitch. He said my red hair was indicative of my low poverty status. He called me a nappy ass —" and then the video cuts off after showing the man angrily reaching for the phone.
The video was then posted by an account called Comedian DL Hughley, where it received more than 65,000 likes.
The incident occurred Wednesday, according to the Brentwood Police Department. The department's detective bureau is investigating the matter. A representative deferred questions to detectives who were not immediately available.
We'll update this story once we know more.
This story has been updated.
