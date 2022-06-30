Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Alleged Serial Killer Will Stand Trial in Kansas City

He is accused of killing seven people, including four in St. Louis

By on Thu, Jun 30, 2022 at 12:59 pm

click to enlarge The mugshot of Perez Reed, arrested in 2021 by federal agents. - ST LOUIS COUNTY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE
ST LOUIS COUNTY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE
The mugshot of Perez Reed, arrested in 2021 by federal agents.

A Bellefontaine Neighbors man accused of killing four people in St. Louis and two in Kansas was transferred today from Federal Custody in St. Louis to Jackson County, where he will stand trial for a seventh murder he is accused of committing there.

In November, the FBI described Perez Reed as a "suspected serial killer." He was arrested in November while traveling by train from Kansas City to St. Louis.

Perez's alleged killing spree began with the murder of 16-year-old Marnay Haynes on September 13, 2021, in north St. Louis county, followed three days later by the killing of 49-year-old Pamela Abercrombie in the College Hill neighborhood in north city.

Related
FBI Says St. Louis Serial Killer Connected to at Least Six Deaths Since September

FBI Says St. Louis Serial Killer Connected to at Least Six Deaths Since September


On September 19, 24-year-old Carey Ross was found shot to death in a vacant lot in north city.

A week later, Lester Robinson, 40, was killed just south of Dellwood.

Reed is charged in the murders of Robinson and Ross.

In October, Reed travelled from St. Louis to Kansas City by train. Authorities accuse Reed of killing two individuals on two consecutive days at the same apartment building on the Kansas side of the border.

Today, Reed was moved to the custody of the sheriff's department in Jackson County, which contains Kansas City. There, he will stand trial for the November 2021 homicide of Kansas City resident Stephon Johnson.

The status report from the court announcing his move indicated Reed will remain in Jackson County until July 2023, indicating he will likely stand trial for the Kansas City murder prior to standing trial for the St. Louis murders.

Reed's mugshot provided by St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office shows a distinctive crescent moon-style tattoo in the middle of his forehead. The FBI said in November the tattoo helped them identify Reed on surveillance video in Kansas City and arrest him in transit from there to St. Louis.

The same .40 caliber Smith & Wesson shell casings were found at the scenes of many of the murders Reed is accused of committing. Authorities also say they used surveillance footage to place him in Kansas City in October and November, as well as at the apartment where the two murders in Kansas occurred in October.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]
That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]
That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]
That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

Trending

St. Louis County Prosecutor Will Not Enforce Missouri Abortion Ban

By Monica Obradovic

St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell, photographed in 2019.

Sweat-Drenched and High on Glob at Trump's Post-Roe Victory Rally

By Daniel Hill

Even ol' Uncle Sam was looking a bit worse for wear in the extreme heat.

Trash Overflows from St. Louis Dumpsters, and People Are Pissed

By Benjamin Simon

Mattresses are piled up in this Princeton Heights alley.

Neglect at the Center of Alleged St. Louis Child Killer's Trial

By Ryan Krull

Beginning today, a jury will have to decide if Dawan Ferguson is guilty of child abuse and killing his nine-year-old son Christian in 2003.

Also in News

Missouri Voting Rights Groups Push Back Against New Voter ID Law

By Jenna Jones

Allisa Simril shows her 8-year-old son, Jonathan Trotter, how to fill in a ballot while voting at the University City recreational complex on April 5.

Missouri Man Charged With Filming Child Pornography, Gets Six Years

By Ryan Krull

Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court.

Amtrak Train Derails, Tips Over After Collision in Missouri

By Jaime Lees

Amtrak Train Derails, Tips Over After Collision in Missouri

Sweat-Drenched and High on Glob at Trump's Post-Roe Victory Rally

By Daniel Hill

Even ol' Uncle Sam was looking a bit worse for wear in the extreme heat.
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us