Alleged St. Louis Bank Robber Heads to Dirt Cheap Liquor After Heist

St. Louis County Police The person of interest in yesterday's bank robbery at the U.S. Bank in Spanish Lake and, later, at the nearby Dirt Cheap.

St. Louis County Police An additional photo of the person of interest.

The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in a bank robbery that happened yesterday at the U.S. Bank on Larimore Road in Spanish Lake.The police say the individual in the photos entered the bank, showed a note to the teller demanding money, then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.After leaving the bank, the individual went to a nearby Dirt Cheap and used the bathroom to change clothes.The suspect was last seen walking westbound on Dunn Road.St. Louis County Police Sergeant Tracy Panus tells thethat this alleged robber may be a man dressing like a woman or a woman.The county police have asked anyone who recognizes the individual to contact the department's communications bureau at 636-529-8210 or 314-615-8686.