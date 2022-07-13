Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Alleged St. Louis Bank Robber Heads to Dirt Cheap Liquor After Heist

The Spanish Lake bank robber had a plan to throw off police. It didn't work

By on Wed, Jul 13, 2022 at 1:00 pm

The person of interest in yesterday's bank robbery at the U.S. Bank in Spanish Lake and, later, at the nearby Dirt Cheap. - ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
St. Louis County Police
The person of interest in yesterday's bank robbery at the U.S. Bank in Spanish Lake and, later, at the nearby Dirt Cheap.

The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in a bank robbery that happened yesterday at the U.S. Bank on Larimore Road in Spanish Lake.

The police say the individual in the photos entered the bank, showed a note to the teller demanding money, then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

After leaving the bank, the individual went to a nearby Dirt Cheap and used the bathroom to change clothes.

The suspect was last seen walking westbound on Dunn Road.

St. Louis County Police Sergeant Tracy Panus tells the RFT that this alleged robber may be a man dressing like a woman or a woman.

The county police have asked anyone who recognizes the individual to contact the department's communications bureau at 636-529-8210 or 314-615-8686.

An additional photo of the person of interest. - ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
St. Louis County Police
An additional photo of the person of interest.



News Slideshows

DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

