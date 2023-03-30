STL Wing Week is Here, Presented by Slane Irish Whiskey. Click Here for Details!

Almuttan Family Has Ties to Eyesore Pine Lawn Property

Who actually owns the lot remains a mystery to the alderwoman trying to clean it up

By on Thu, Mar 30, 2023 at 12:14 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Alderwoman Dionne Jones in front of a Pine Lawn property she calls an eyesore.
RYAN KRULL
Alderwoman Dionne Jones in front of a Pine Lawn property she calls an eyesore.

To call it an eyesore would be an understatement.

For years Pine Lawn Alderwoman Dionne Jones has been trying to do something about the pile of charred rubble at Dardanella and Kienlen avenues, but it’s a task made all the harder because she can’t get a straight answer about who owns the property.

"You have [neighbors] who are ashamed to invite friends over," she says. “Like even though your house is nice, your friends have to bypass this to get to your house. It's embarrassing."

There was once an auto body shop here, but for years there has been no discernible business. A few years ago, a fire reduced the building to the pile of debris it is now.

Property records indicate that the lot is owned by ISYM ENTERPRISES, an LLC which according to state records was incorporated in 2015 by Rami Almuttan.

Almuttan was sentenced to four years in prison in October on a conspiracy charge stemming from his role in a cigarette and synthetic marijuana trafficking scheme. He is currently free pending appeal. Rami is the brother of Mohammed Almuttan, the businessman who, after a 2017 arrest for his role in the trafficking scheme, became a federal informant and went on to record two former aldermen and the former president of the Board of Aldermen soliciting bribes.

On the phone, Rami Almuttan says the property actually belongs to his uncle.

“It’s not mine,” he says. “At one time my family was going to buy it, and they did it under my name. … But I thought it was off my name.”

Rami gave the RFT the number for his cousin, Ali Jon, who says he's the manager of the property. He says he's not allowed to say who the owner is. "I have to ask them first," he says.

Jon says that he thinks the building caught fire about two or three years ago, and as far he knows, the owner is trying to sell it.

"We have a couple buyers. We're just waiting for them in the process of getting funds," Ali Jon says.

Jones, who has a view of the mess from her backyard, says she first ran for alderwoman in 2021, intent to fix quality of life issues in Pine Lawn just like this one. But she's finding this particular issue more difficult than she imagined.

Across from the property on Dardanella is a row of modest but well-kept homes and across the street on Kienlen is the iconic Skate King, which for more than 50 years has drawn people from all over the region for a night out. The rubble sticks out like a sore thumb.

Jones has floated the idea of a nearby church buying the property to use as a parking lot, but if any deal is in the works, it seems to be progressing slowly.

Jones describes it this way: “It’s tied up in foolishness.”

"It's an eyesore,” she says. “It's very sad. It makes us angry.”

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Catholics Have Obtained St. Louis' Holy Toe (Yes, Really)

By Sarah Fenske

The holy relic: part of the toe bone of St. Louis the King.

World Bird Sanctuary Eagle Finds Rock, Becomes Its Mom

By Monica Obradovic

World Bird Sanctuary Eagle Finds Rock, Becomes Its Mom

Severe Weather, Including Tornadoes, Could Hit St. Louis Friday

By Ryan Krull

Severe Weather, Including Tornadoes, Could Hit St. Louis Friday

How St. Louis' Laurell K. Hamilton Created Badass Vampire Hunter Anita Blake

By Jessica Rogen

Laurell K. Hamilton is the author of the Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter series as well as the popular Merry Gentry, Fey Detective series.

Also in News

'We Will Win': Hundreds Gather to Protest for Trans Rights at Missouri Capitol

By Monica Obradovic

Hundreds gathered outside the Missouri Capitol yesterday to protest anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

Josh Hawley Cries 'Hate Crimes' as Kids Get Slaughtered

By Jenna Jones

Yeah. That guy.

Missouri GOP Wants To Overturn St. Louis Cat Declawing Bans

By Monica Obradovic

The patient.

Missouri Woman Who Faked Movie Star Chimp's Death Must Pay $224K

By Ryan Krull

Alan Cumming holding a picture of his erstwhile co-star, Tonka.
More

Digital Issue

March 29, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us