Amouranth’s YouTube Channel Has Been Reinstated…Kinda.

The popular Twitch streamer and OnlyFans model Amouranth appears to have gotten her platforms crossed. It turns out that when you post OnlyFans coded content— IE: nudes— to NOT OnlyFans, the NOT OnlyFans platform takes issue with that, and shuts down your accounts.

When your accounts get shut down, there goes the farm. And by “farm” we do of course mean revenue.

Amouranth— or Kaitlyn Siragusa, if you were her grownup back when she needed one of those— began her streaming career on Twitch around 2016. Initially, she focused on creative content and cosplaying for the camera. Given that dress-up is fun, we say “heck yeah” to anyone who manages to eke out a living that way. Anyhow, from there she diversified her content, offering ASMR streams, gaming streams, “just chatting” sort of content, and… the sort of content that you find on OnlyFans.

YouTube recently banned her channels due to what they deemed a violation of their nudity clause. That makes sense. You have to honor the terms set forth by them that hosts the platform that allows you to earn an income from your content.

Now, Amouranth is by no means hurting for income as a result of having her YouTube content banned. The streamer is widely recognized for her OnlyFans content, and has a number of other business ventures as well. She’s also no stranger to temporary bans from her platforms.

Even better? Her YouTube channels have been reinstated!

…well, mostly.

Her primary ASMR channel is still banned, as she appears to have attempted to find a way to post to YouTube from an alternate account.

So while she can technically post again, she has to be hypervigilant if she doesn’t want to get banned again, cause YouTube will be keeping her content under a magnifying glass for a while.

What is the moral of the story here?

Right off the bat, always read the terms and conditions that you have to agree to in order to participate on any given platform before checking the little box that says you’ve done so. Generally speaking, anytime you’re shut down for a violation of some kind, the thing that you’ve done?

It’s listed right there on the “don’t” list where you can see it with your own eyeballs.

Secondly, if you stream to more than one platform, especially one where adults-only content is going to be your big money maker? Triple check all footage before you upload.

Yes. It takes more time to get things done that way, but do you see the way Amouranth is having to tiptoe around in order to operate that sector of her business?

Being reinstated once you’ve been banned is a pain in the tush. It will be much easier for you in the long run to take the time now before hitting that upload button.

Just…remember the number one rule of the Internet: It is forever. Be careful where you send nudes.