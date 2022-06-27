Amtrak Train Derails, Tips Over After Collision in Missouri

An Amtrak passenger train derailed in rural Mendon, Missouri, this afternoon after reportedly striking a dump truck that was blocking the train tracks.
The train I was traveling on derailed on the way to Iowa near Mendon Missouri pic.twitter.com/YndSEEXkto— Dax McDonald (@cloudmarooned) June 27, 2022
The accident happened at about 12:42 p.m. today, and the force of the impact caused eight train cars and two locomotives to derail and tip over.
This video was taken by passenger Robert Nightingale inside the derailed Amtrak train in Missouri shortly after it happened. There are early reports of at least injuries, 200+ passengers onboard. Per law enforcement, ~8 train cars derailed in the crash involving a dump truck. pic.twitter.com/J9rPjZX52C— Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) June 27, 2022
At this time there are reports of dozens of injuries and multiple fatalities, with one fatality confirmed so far.
My rents were on this train luckily they’re fine pic.twitter.com/ZBB9iyZyNu— Matt Kuchar (@couture603) June 27, 2022
In a statement this afternoon, Amtrak said the train, Southwest Chief Train 4, carried approximately 243 passengers and 12 crew members. The train was headed eastbound and traveled a route from Los Angeles to Chicago.
LIVE: Amtrak passenger train derailment in Missouri https://t.co/1DIzulopgK— KMBC (@kmbc) June 27, 2022
Passengers who were able, climbed out of windows to escape the wreck and some took photos and videos of the aftermath and shared them on social media.
A view inside the train, nothing graphic pic.twitter.com/i38fgUbxm3— Dax McDonald (@cloudmarooned) June 27, 2022
Mendon, a tiny town with a population of just 163, sprang into action, setting up an area at nearby Northwestern High School to provide shocked and injured passengers with shelter.
So thankful for the people here, safely at the Northwestern high school near Mendon. This town pulled together to help everyone pic.twitter.com/RYAVvQRlPm— Dax McDonald (@cloudmarooned) June 27, 2022
If you have a loved one who was traveling aboard this train, call 800-523-9101 for information.
Terrible news of a train derailment in Chariton County this afternoon. We are thinking of all those affected and grateful for our first responders. Ready to assist with any federal resources that may be needed.— Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) June 27, 2022
We are saddened to hear of the Amtrak train derailment in Chariton County this afternoon. @MoPublicSafety, @MSHP troopers, and other emergency management personnel are responding. We ask Missourians to join us in praying for all those impacted.— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) June 27, 2022