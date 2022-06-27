Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Amtrak Train Derails, Tips Over After Collision in Missouri

By on Mon, Jun 27, 2022 at 6:03 pm

An Amtrak passenger train derailed in rural Mendon, Missouri, this afternoon after reportedly striking a dump truck that was blocking the train tracks.

The accident happened at about 12:42 p.m. today, and the force of the impact caused eight train cars and two locomotives to derail and tip over.


At this time there are reports of dozens of injuries and multiple fatalities, with one fatality confirmed so far.


In a statement this afternoon, Amtrak said the train, Southwest Chief Train 4, carried approximately 243 passengers and 12 crew members. The train was headed eastbound and traveled a route from Los Angeles to Chicago.


Passengers who were able, climbed out of windows to escape the wreck and some took photos and videos of the aftermath and shared them on social media.


Mendon, a tiny town with a population of just 163, sprang into action, setting up an area at nearby Northwestern High School to provide shocked and injured passengers with shelter.


If you have a loved one who was traveling aboard this train, call 800-523-9101 for information.

