Amtrak Train Derails, Tips Over After Collision in Missouri

The train I was traveling on derailed on the way to Iowa near Mendon Missouri pic.twitter.com/YndSEEXkto — Dax McDonald (@cloudmarooned) June 27, 2022

This video was taken by passenger Robert Nightingale inside the derailed Amtrak train in Missouri shortly after it happened. There are early reports of at least injuries, 200+ passengers onboard. Per law enforcement, ~8 train cars derailed in the crash involving a dump truck. pic.twitter.com/J9rPjZX52C — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) June 27, 2022

My rents were on this train luckily they’re fine pic.twitter.com/ZBB9iyZyNu — Matt Kuchar (@couture603) June 27, 2022

LIVE: Amtrak passenger train derailment in Missouri https://t.co/1DIzulopgK — KMBC (@kmbc) June 27, 2022

A view inside the train, nothing graphic pic.twitter.com/i38fgUbxm3 — Dax McDonald (@cloudmarooned) June 27, 2022

So thankful for the people here, safely at the Northwestern high school near Mendon. This town pulled together to help everyone pic.twitter.com/RYAVvQRlPm — Dax McDonald (@cloudmarooned) June 27, 2022

Terrible news of a train derailment in Chariton County this afternoon. We are thinking of all those affected and grateful for our first responders. Ready to assist with any federal resources that may be needed. — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) June 27, 2022

We are saddened to hear of the Amtrak train derailment in Chariton County this afternoon. @MoPublicSafety, @MSHP troopers, and other emergency management personnel are responding. We ask Missourians to join us in praying for all those impacted. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) June 27, 2022

