Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

An Ode to Florissant and Florissantonians

By on Mon, Mar 28, 2022 at 12:05 pm

click to enlarge Bunker's Tavern - BEN WESTHOFF
Ben Westhoff
Bunker's Tavern

St. Lunacy has a soft spot for Florissant. So sue us! But while working on a big, top-secret project for the RFT — the details of which we can’t tell you or we’ll have to, um, block you on Twitter — we discovered something that gave us pause.

click to enlarge The Old St. Ferdinand Shrine - REUBEN HEMMER
Reuben Hemmer
The Old St. Ferdinand Shrine

Despite the fact that Florissant is one of the oldest settlements in the metro area, with proud French, Spanish and German heritage, a shrine that houses the relics of St. Valentine, and an Old Town with a handful of bars that have been in continuous operation for over a century, it does not have a name for its residents.

click to enlarge BEN WESTHOFF
Ben Westhoff

You know, like St. Louisan, Venetian or, our favorite, Minneapolitan. Why is this? To call those north-county dwellers Florissant Residents simply lacks gravitas. Florissant-ites? Floriss-ians? None have a ring to them like the clear front-runner,

click to enlarge BEN WESTHOFF
Ben Westhoff

Florissantonians. It’s regal, it rolls off the tongue — we think it’s a winner. So much so that we hereby declare it so. If you disagree, we’ll be at Henke’s Tavern with an icy-cold Busch, or perhaps polishing off an apple fritter at Old Town Donuts.

click to enlarge A lifelike wax figurine of St. Valentine at the Old St. Ferdinand Shrine - REUBEN HEMMER
Reuben Hemmer
A lifelike wax figurine of St. Valentine at the Old St. Ferdinand Shrine

Find us!
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]
default

The Shrine of Saint Joseph Is Home to the 'Altar of Answered Prayers' [PHOTOS]
Black Wrestlers Matter Promotes Black Representation in the Wrestling Community [PHOTOS]

Black Wrestlers Matter Promotes Black Representation in the Wrestling Community [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]
default

The Shrine of Saint Joseph Is Home to the 'Altar of Answered Prayers' [PHOTOS]
Black Wrestlers Matter Promotes Black Representation in the Wrestling Community [PHOTOS]

Black Wrestlers Matter Promotes Black Representation in the Wrestling Community [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]
default

The Shrine of Saint Joseph Is Home to the 'Altar of Answered Prayers' [PHOTOS]
Black Wrestlers Matter Promotes Black Representation in the Wrestling Community [PHOTOS]

Black Wrestlers Matter Promotes Black Representation in the Wrestling Community [PHOTOS]

Trending

After Latest Inmate Death, Missouri Prison System Called 'Out of Control'

By Ryan Krull

The Eastern Diagnostic and Reception Correctional Center in Bonne Terre

Steven Roberts to Announce U.S. House Bid Against Cori Bush

By Ben Westhoff

Steven Roberts to Announce U.S. House Bid Against Cori Bush

Hartmann: The Tragedy of West Lake Landfill Cries Out for a Little Emotion

By Ray Hartmann

Hartmann: The Tragedy of West Lake Landfill Cries Out for a Little Emotion

Why the Rush to Expand Sports Gambling in St. Louis and Missouri?

By Ben Westhoff

Casino Queen

Also in News

After Latest Inmate Death, Missouri Prison System Called 'Out of Control'

By Ryan Krull

The Eastern Diagnostic and Reception Correctional Center in Bonne Terre

Hartmann: The Tragedy of West Lake Landfill Cries Out for a Little Emotion

By Ray Hartmann

Hartmann: The Tragedy of West Lake Landfill Cries Out for a Little Emotion

Hartmann: Eric Schmitt's Lawsuit Over School Records Shows Hypocrisy

By Ray Hartmann

Eric Schmitt is suing Rockwood Schools over Sunshine Law violations, but he has defended Gov. Parson for committing similar violations.

Hartmann: The Book-Banning Wentzville Mob Gets Uglier

By Ray Hartmann

Toni Morrison
More

Digital Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us