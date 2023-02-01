Andoe's Society Page: A St. Louis Mardi Gras Krewe Is Going Big

click to enlarge THEO WELLING Vices and Virtues founder Luann Denten is Mardi Gras royalty.

The lean, muscular and gorgeous Ed Walton, of Blue Max Leather Club, was tied to an X-cross as a leather-clad man (also from Blue Max) flogged him for the gallery of onlookers.



Front and center was "Maven of Mardi Gras" Luann Denten, donning a tiara over a big blond wig and wearing a hooped Victorian gown, sipping from a champagne flute. This was last year's infamous Vices and Virtues Mardi Gras Ball, and the Maven, who told me she has a designated emergency fund for bailing friends out of jail, was in her element.

Over the past five years, the Krewe of Vices and Virtues has grown to be one of the largest and most active of Soulard Mardi Gras, with a paid membership approaching 150 and projects year-round. After the krewe's float came in second behind the illustrious Mystic Knights of the Purple Haze in the 2022 Bud Light Grand Parade, the Maven, who is the krewe's founder and queen bee, has made this year's entry her primary focus. I will have the honor of accompanying her on the showy two-level engineering marvel, which has been under construction for months.

click to enlarge CHRIS ANDOE Luann Denten presides over the action as last year's Vices and Virtues Mardi Gras Ball while Ed Walton gets flogged in the background.

"Kate [Dressler] came up with the design and asked, 'Is this possible?'"recalls the krewe's lead builder, Jeff Rains. "I said 'Sure. Anything is possible.' Any builder's biggest fear is something collapsing, so safety has been my primary focus."

I climbed aboard the Casino-themed (and quite sturdy) float on Saturday to visit with Dressler as over a dozen people were busily working. The fully powered behemoth will feature televisions, spinning slot machines, spinning roulette wheels and an illuminated rotating Vegas-inspired sign.

The Las Vegas-theme and the ambition carries over into the krewe's ball, Casino Royale, which will be held at the Four Seas Banquet Facility on Saturday, February 4. The black-tie or full-costume event promises to be the krewe's most opulent ever. Famed drag queen Jade Sinclair will be the master of ceremonies, and you can expect an open bar, an indulgent buffet, Vegas-style showgirls, velvet ropes and a red carpet.

Almost everything is available for a price, from a coveted spot on the parade float to being crowned the Royals of Vices and Virtues, which is determined by who gets the most votes at $5 a pop.

When asked what defined her krewe, the Maven replied, "Joie de vivre! Joy of life! We go and we go big! I love our unofficial mission statement: 'We want to do good stuff for people, while dressed up and drinking!'"

Building Vices and Virtues is a full-time job for the Maven. The recruiting and team building, the costuming, the organizing. She works feverishly to elevate what's arguably this city's queerest and most risque krewe, but it's her X-cross to bear.