Andoe's Society Page: Touring Bellefontaine Cemetery with Joe Shields

click to enlarge COUTESY BELLEFONTAINE CEMETERY An actor with the Hawthorne Players portraying a Swedish bell ringer in Bellefontaine Cemetery.

It was a crisp fall day when the affable Joe Shields, development officer for Bellefontaine Cemetery and Arboretum, enthusiastically greeted me near the property's stone and iron gates. My interest had been piqued after seeing the cemetery's fresh and modern social media advertisements for its numerous events, including one called Death Positive Festival. "Fresh and modern" aren't terms I would expect to assign to a historic cemetery, much less "social," and I wanted to learn more about the people behind the programming. That led me to Shields.



"You're in the region's most underutilized cultural institution," Shields proudly says as we begin our tour of the 314-acre north St. Louis property with its gothic tombstones and architecturally significant mausoleums — from the circa 1892 Wainwright Tomb, designed by Louis Sullivan to be "The Taj Mahal of St. Louis," to the new and mysterious Cascade Mausoleum, the striking $5.3 million modern structure whose anonymous owners have everyone speculating.

"In addition to being a resting place... we're a Level III arboretum — the first in Missouri to achieve that accreditation... We have 9,000 trees, five species of which are rare," Shields says.

Bellefontaine is where the beer barons, captains of industry and those with major roles in the nation's western expansion are laid to rest. The staff and team of volunteers study their 89,000 residents, even reviewing their last will and testaments and probate records. Shields has endless anecdotes about the residents as we wind our way through the grounds.

"Were you aware the first recorded cocktail party in the U.S. was held in the Central West End?" Shields asks. "The venue was the current Archbishop's Mansion... The home was built for St. Louis beer baron William Nolker, and it was sold to Julius S. Walsh Jr. after Nolker's death in 1906.



"The Walsh Family hosted the first cocktail party. William Nolker is a Bellefontaine resident, and his large family mausoleum is located on Prospect Street, loosely referred to as Millionaires Row. His neighbor to the left is the Eberhard Anheuser Mausoleum, and seven addresses up on the same side of the street is the Lemp Mausoleum. I tell people on my tours that Bellefontaine is a 'collision of coincidence' because of the way local, regional and national history intersect here. I've researched and visited numerous cemeteries all around the country, and Bellefontaine is a bona fide treasure of the rural cemetery movement of the 19th century."

Such detailed knowledge can come in handy for more than anecdotes. For instance, a dozen years ago when it seemed the entire city was charmed by an apparent fraudster with a key to the Lemp Mausoleum, claiming to be an heir and charging for tours, Bellefontaine staff weren't fooled. They padlocked the doors.

The legitimate Lemp heirs do allow tours, and the Greek Revival tomb was a highlight of my visit. "It was completed in 1902 with heat and electricity," Shields tells me.

Born right across the street, Shields has a family connection to the cemetery that goes back five generations to 1875, with the opening of the family floral business which overlooked the property. He felt such a connection to Bellefontaine that when not at his high-pressure job handling logistics for Bunge North America, Shields was serving as a volunteer tour guide.

When COVID-19 hit and he lost his mother, he re-prioritized his life. "I developed and presented a business proposal to justify a full-time position. I still can't believe I get to do this every day."

Shields has planned over 100 events for 2023, including bird watching, themed tours, 5K and 10K runs, and theatrical performances from the Hawthorne Players about notables interred at Bellefontaine. "Nothing could have prepared us for the experience they provided by bringing our residents' stories to life," Shields says about the show Voices of Bellefontaine.

When looking at our city, it's easy to write off cemeteries as, no pun intended, dead space. But at Bellefontaine, you will find an urban oasis filled with over 300 species of migrating birds. You'll enjoy world-renowned gardens, explore incredible architecture and meet fascinating people working to keep our stories alive.