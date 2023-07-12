Another Charged in Murder Outside St. Louis Metrolink Station

Police say that Jaylin Johnson was killed shortly after returning from downtown and getting off the Metrolink at the Rock Road station a little after 1 a.m. on Friday.
Prior to Johnson getting off the train, police say that security footage captured 17-year-old Darnesha Thomas-Perry speaking to him as others in a group with her made a plan and pointed at Johnson.
When Johnson exited the train, a number of individuals followed him. He was later found dead on St. Charles Rock Road near Engelholm Avenue, about a block from the station.
According to police, Thomas-Perry said that she "was aware of a plan to attack the victim prior to boarding the train." She also told police she held Johnson's hand just prior to the shooting.
Thomas-Perry has been charged with felony murder and robbery. Those charges come one day after Kenneth Hall, 29, was charged with murder and robbery in connection to Johnson's death. Hall was captured on Metrolink security footage on the train with Thomas-Perry and Johnson. He also followed Johnson when he deboarded. When Hall got back on the train, cameras allegedly captured him holding a weapon that had belonged to the 19-year-old.
Thomas-Perry told police that she was with Hall and others as they rode the train eastbound, back toward the city. Johnson's body was discovered by police with shell casings nearby and his pockets turned inside-out.
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell confirmed a third individual has been charged in connection to the killing. However, because that person is a juvenile, their name is not being made public and is being handled by St. Louis County Family Court.
“This is an ongoing investigation, and we intend to charge all of the adults who participated in this callous robbery and heartless murder,” Bell said in a statement.
According to Fox2News, Johnson had been enrolled at Marquette High School as recently as spring of last year.
