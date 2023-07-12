Another Charged in Murder Outside St. Louis Metrolink Station

Jaylin Johnson's assailants planned to attack him prior to boarding the train, police say

By on Wed, Jul 12, 2023 at 12:27 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Rock Road Metrolink station.
Google Maps
The Rock Road Metrolink station.
Prosecutors in St. Louis County have charged a second person in connection to the killing of 19-year-old last week in Pagedale.

Police say that Jaylin Johnson was killed shortly after returning from downtown and getting off the Metrolink at the Rock Road station a little after 1 a.m. on Friday. 

Prior to Johnson getting off the train, police say that security footage captured 17-year-old Darnesha Thomas-Perry speaking to him as others in a group with her made a plan and pointed at Johnson.

When Johnson exited the train, a number of individuals followed him. He was later found dead on St. Charles Rock Road near Engelholm Avenue, about a block from the station.

According to police, Thomas-Perry said that she "was aware of a plan to attack the victim prior to boarding the train." She also told police she held Johnson's hand just prior to the shooting.

Related
Metrolink Camera Catches Lead up to Teen's Murder

Metrolink Camera Catches Lead up to Teen's Murder: Footage shows the suspect pointing at the victim and later holding his weapon


Thomas-Perry has been charged with felony murder and robbery.  Those charges come one day after Kenneth Hall, 29, was charged with murder and robbery in connection to Johnson's death. Hall was captured on Metrolink security footage on the train with  Thomas-Perry and Johnson. He also followed Johnson when he deboarded. When Hall got back on the train, cameras allegedly captured him holding a weapon that had belonged to the 19-year-old.

Thomas-Perry told police that she was with Hall and others as they rode the train  eastbound, back toward the city. Johnson's body was discovered by police with shell casings nearby and his pockets turned inside-out.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell confirmed a third individual has been charged in connection to the killing. However, because that person is a juvenile, their name is not being made public and is being handled by St. Louis County Family Court.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and we intend to charge all of the adults who participated in this callous robbery and heartless murder,” Bell said in a statement.

According to Fox2News, Johnson had been enrolled at Marquette High School as recently as spring of last year.

Related
Photo of Jonique Borroum, whose trial starts next week in St. Louis County.

Defense Attorney Accuses Wesley Bell's Office of 'Prosecutorial Misconduct': "If you don't like me don't take it out on my clients," Jerryl Christmas says


We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Basement Airbnb Makes Family's Time in St. Louis a Nightmare

By Sarah Fenske

David, left, and Diane Nedvidek, with their youngest son, who was born in St. Louis.

Defense Attorney Accuses Wesley Bell's Office of 'Prosecutorial Misconduct'

By Ryan Krull

Photo of Jonique Borroum, whose trial starts next week in St. Louis County.

Texting While Driving Will Be Illegal in Missouri Starting Next Month

By Monica Obradovic

Put down your phones! Texting and driving will soon be illegal in Missouri.

Missouri Football Superfan Charged With 6 Bank Robberies

By Ryan Krull

The ChiefsAholic in his signature wolf costume and Chiefs gear.

Also in News

Senate Candidate Karla May Blasts Hawley at First Campaign Event

By Ryan Krull

State Senator Karla May speaks in front of supporters downtown.

Missouri Football Superfan Charged With 6 Bank Robberies

By Ryan Krull

The ChiefsAholic in his signature wolf costume and Chiefs gear.

Texting While Driving Will Be Illegal in Missouri Starting Next Month

By Monica Obradovic

Put down your phones! Texting and driving will soon be illegal in Missouri.

Defensive Adjustments Propel St. Louis City to Win over Toronto

By Julian Trejo

Aziel Jackson celebrates after scoring his first goal in Major League Soccer.
More

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us