Arch Rival Roller Derby Returns May 21

By on Mon, May 2, 2022 at 3:22 pm

click to enlarge This month, Arch Rival Roller Derby is hosting its first event since the pandemic. - VIA ARCH RIVAL ROLLER DERBY
Via Arch Rival Roller Derby
This month, Arch Rival Roller Derby is hosting its first event since the pandemic.

Arch Rival Roller Derby league is hosting its first event after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Jams & Slams on Saturday, May 21, will feature a full-length roller derby game and a heavyweight championship wrestling match.

The game will be between fan favorites Block N' Roll Express and New Wheeled Order. And the four match-card wrestling event, presented by Dynamo Pro Wrestling, will include a women's "Fatal Three Way" featuring current DPW Women's Champion "The Empress of Evil" Rahne Victoria, "The Monarch" Madi Exodus, and "The Simply Rebellious One" Ashlyn Alexander. Another match will feature DPW heavyweight champion Camaro Jackson defending his belt from Karim Brigante. Two more matches will be announced soon.

Slams & Jams is May 21 at Midwest Sports Hockey in Queeny Park (570 Weidman Road, Ballwin, 636-230-6466). The roller derby game starts at 6:30 p.m. and the pro-wrestling event starts at 8:10 p.m.
Location Details

Midwest Sports Hockey Complex

570 Weidman Road, Ballwin Manchester/ Ballwin

636-230-6466

5 articles

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
More
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

