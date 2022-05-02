Arch Rival Roller Derby Returns May 21

Arch Rival Roller Derby league is hosting its first event after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Jams & Slams on Saturday, May 21, will feature a full-length roller derby game and a heavyweight championship wrestling match.
The game will be between fan favorites Block N' Roll Express and New Wheeled Order. And the four match-card wrestling event, presented by Dynamo Pro Wrestling, will include a women's "Fatal Three Way" featuring current DPW Women's Champion "The Empress of Evil" Rahne Victoria, "The Monarch" Madi Exodus, and "The Simply Rebellious One" Ashlyn Alexander. Another match will feature DPW heavyweight champion Camaro Jackson defending his belt from Karim Brigante. Two more matches will be announced soon.
Slams & Jams is May 21 at Midwest Sports Hockey in Queeny Park (570 Weidman Road, Ballwin, 636-230-6466). The roller derby game starts at 6:30 p.m. and the pro-wrestling event starts at 8:10 p.m.