Arrest Made in Downtown Slaying that Was Allegedly Captured on Video

Deshawn Thomas, 23, was arrested in connection with the shooting

By on Tue, Feb 28, 2023 at 11:29 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Deshawn Thomas was arrested in connection with a shooting in downtown St. Louis yesterday. Video posted to Twitter seems to capture the horrifying incident.
COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE
Deshawn Thomas was arrested in connection with a shooting in downtown St. Louis yesterday. Video posted to Twitter seems to capture the horrifying incident.

Police have arrested 23-year-old Deshawn Thomas in connection to a shooting downtown on Monday. A shocking video, allegedly of the shooting, was posted to Twitter Monday night before being removed.

The video seems to show a shooting that occurred in broad daylight at the 700 block of North Tucker Boulevard.

click to enlarge A still from the video posted to Twitter of a killing happening downtown on Tucker Blvd.
SCREENGRAB
A still from the video posted to Twitter of a killing happening downtown on Tucker Blvd.

The police said that they received a call for a shooting shortly after 10:10 a.m. on Monday relative to a man in his 40s who was shot in the head. Police said the victim argued with the alleged shooter at a nearby Shell station before the shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video of the shooting was posted by an account called "Ponzi Slayer," @ponziSTL, who professes to be a U.S. Marine and a gun enthusiast who gives a thumbs down to "Biden/democrats."

His video was then shared by KMOX reporter Kevin Killeen, and subsequently reshared by former KMOV reporter Chris Nagus, before it was taken down by Twitter.
Ponzi Slayer then reposted the video on Twitter, as well as sharing a link to a version that was still live on Facebook as of press time.

"Twitter took down this video I posted yesterday so I’ll post it again," he wrote. "Doesn’t show the murder on camera so stop censoring it. Btw 10 am today #kimgardner supporters are gathering downtown. Meanwhile a young girl lays with her legs amputated and crushed pelvis 1 mile away in the hospital from a thug Kim and her cronies let back on the street when he should been in jail. Show Kims pals this 🎥 from yesterday."

Ponzi Slayer wrote on Twitter that the people recording the video heard a gunshot and, after calling police, began filming what was happening on the sidewalk. The video shows two men, one seated on the curb and the other standing near him, while the person filming talks about having heard a gun shot. The standing man is struggling to reload his weapon. The seated man either doesn't notice or seems unconcerned.

After about 30 seconds, the man with the gun abruptly holds his arm out, puts the gun to the seated man's head and fires.

"Oh my god. He just fucking killed him," says the individual filming the incident.

The terrifying video matches the details in an SLMPD incident report, and Crab's Landing, which is visible in the video, is at 701 North Tucker Boulevard. According to the incident report, after the shooting, the suspect fled on foot and was observed entering the library on Olive Street, where the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Alleged Cult that Bought Nelly's House Eyes 284-Acre Boeing Campus

By Ryan Krull

Alleged Cult that Bought Nelly's House Eyes 284-Acre Boeing Campus

Cori Bush Secretly Weds Cortney Merritts

By Rosalind Early

Cori Bush, center, celebrates her reelection victory last year. She wed Cortney Merritts, right, in a private ceremony in St. Louis earlier this month.

Man Behind Dupo Standoff Was Reggie Allen, Charged in 2009 City Nights Slaying

By Sarah Fenske

Reggie Allen, shown in a mugshot, was charged with mowing down a man outside his family's strip club in 2009.

Reckless Driver Kills 4 Teens in St. Louis' Midtown on Sunday

By Ryan Krull

A broken guardrail after a car collision killed four teenagers in Midtown over the weekend.

Also in News

It Appears That Someone Urinated on Rush Limbaugh’s Grave

By Jaime Lees

It Appears That Someone Urinated on Rush Limbaugh’s Grave

Stargazers Rejoice: Jupiter and Venus Visible Again Tonight

By Jenna Jones

Stargazers Rejoice: Jupiter and Venus Visible Again Tonight

Police Dog Captures Accused Missouri Thief By the Balls

By Monica Obradovic

Ouch.

Andy Cohen Spits Fire About Missouri Allowing Kids to Carry Guns

By Monica Obradovic

Mood.
More

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us