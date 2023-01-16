Arsonist Tried to Burn Down Illinois Planned Parenthood Last Night

click to enlarge
The Planned Parenthood in Peoria.
Authorities have determined that a fire at Planned Parenthood's Peoria, Illinois, location last night was set intentionally.
According to Bloomington-Normal's NPR affiliate, WGLT
, firefighters responded to the clinic a few minutes after 11:30 p.m.
Once there, firefighters saw smoke and flames coming from one of the building's front windows.
Whoever started the fire used an accelerant, Planned Parenthood of Illinois president and CEO Jennifer Welch told media. Multiple news outlets have reported that police are investigating the incident as arson.
Nobody was in the Planned Parenthood at the time of the fire, which firefighters extinguished within 45 minutes. Paramedics transported one firefighter who sustained minor injuries to the hospital.
Welch estimated that the fire did $150,000 in damage.
She said in a statement that, "Senseless acts of vandalism have been on the rise across the country and Illinois has become a target as extreme and divisive rhetoric increases."
The Peoria Planned Parenthood provides STD treatment and birth control, among other services, but does not perform abortion procedures.
