Assailant in Brutal St. Louis Jail Beating Gets 4 Years

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT Corrections Officer Demeria Thomas at the door of Edward's cell as Antonio Holt and Kevin Moore leave after the beating.

Last week a former St. Louis City Justice Center detainee was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a brutal jailhouse beating that happened in the detention facility in March 2021.Kevin Moore, 40, was one of two detainees accused of beating a third detainee at the direction of corrections officer Demeria Thomas, 39.Surveillance video of the beating was released to the public and made news across the country. Thomas was sentenced to four years in federal prison in June.The identity of victim has not been made public. The aftermath of his assault was the subject of ancover story in 2021.Moore’s four-year sentence is in many ways moot because it will run concurrent to an 11 year federal sentence Moore is serving for the 2019 armed robbery of Behrmann's Tavern.Video of that robbery went viral when one patron refused to let the gun toting Moore interrupt his night out.The mother of the man Moore beat in jail said that though she wished the sentences weren’t concurrent, she still felt that justice was served.“The judge read the impact statement and gave him four years. I believe [Moore] has another felony from it to,” she told thevia text message. “The judge said he was sorry for what my son has gone through. I appreciated that.”The assault case against Antonio Holt, 40, the second man accused of taking part in the beating, is still making its way through St. Louis Circuit Court.