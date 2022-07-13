Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Authorities Find 400 Pounds of Meth in St. Louis Storage Unit

DEA says the mountain of meth has a street value of $1 million

By on Wed, Jul 13, 2022 at 5:51 pm

click to enlarge Four hundred pounds of meth discovered in a storage unit in St. Louis County that was allegedly used by Kolby L. Kristiansen. - COURTESY U.S. ATTORNEY'S OFFICE
Courtesy U.S. Attorney's Office
Four hundred pounds of meth discovered in a storage unit in St. Louis County that was allegedly used by Kolby L. Kristiansen.

A Wildwood man is facing federal charges of drug possession and intent to distribute after investigators discovered 400 pounds of methamphetamine in a storage locker he'd used.

Kolby L. Kristiansen, 68, of St. Charles, was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, a drug-sniffing dog alerted law enforcement to Kristiansen’s storage unit on June 29. Two days later, a federal search warrant was executed on the unit, resulting in the discovery of three plastic containers of methamphetamine containing 400 pounds of the product.

Kristiansen had been previously convicted in similar charges stemming from a 2014 case and had recently been released from federal prison.

“Methamphetamine has a street value of about $2,500 to $3,500 per pound at the mid-level drug distribution level where this drug was seized,” Special Agent in Charge Michael A. Davis, head of DEA’s St. Louis Division, said in a a statement. “That makes this seizure valued at more than $1 million, the largest meth seizure in this division’s history. It’s a testament to the dedicated effort of our agents at stopping this poison from reaching our communities.”

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
