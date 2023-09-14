Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

‘Automatic’ Marijuana Expungements Are Not So ‘Automatic’

Court staffers have rejected five times more than the 900 expungements they’ve granted under Missouri’s Amendment 3

By on Thu, Sep 14, 2023 at 7:01 am

click to enlarge Clerks in the 22nd Circuit Court identified approximately 21,000 cases to review for possible expungement.
Braden McMakin
In the past nine months, more than 900 marijuana-related criminal convictions have been expunged in the city of St. Louis. However, in that same time period, more than five times as many cases have been deemed not eligible for expungement.

The expungements come as the result of Amendment 3, which voters approved last November and took effect the following December. In addition to legalizing weed for adults, it mandated the automatic expungement of many nonviolent marijauna-related criminal convictions.

The work of actually expunging those records is anything but automatic.

"It is a Herculean task," says Joel Currier, the spokesperson for the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court in the city.

According to Currier, as of Monday, clerks in the St. Louis circuit court had reviewed more than 7,000 marijauna-related cases. Out of those, 977 convictions have been expunged and more than 6,100 have been deemed not eligible for expungement.

Currier says that earlier this year, clerks in the 22nd Circuit Court identified approximately 21,000 cases that needed to be reviewed for possible expungement. That number includes many cases that pertain to drugs other than marijuana, which is why such a large percentage of the cases reviewed for possible expungement are deemed ineligible, he said.

Currier says that it's a fairly involved process of going through the records one by one and determining if they meet the criteria. For example, many crimes such as selling marijuana to minors and driving while under the influence of marijuana are not eligible under the new law.

"Many of the cases have multiple charges, only one of which may have to do with marijuana,” Currier says. “They have to go through the case, find the charge related to marijuana, redact the portions that have to do with marijuana and leave the rest intact."

In general, Currier says the task becomes more difficult the older the case is. Thus far, clerks have primarily been sorting through electronic filings, but eventually they'll work their way back far enough in judicial history that they'll be dealing with paper records. Currier says a lot of paper records are at the courthouse, but others are stored off-site.

The court system in St. Louis city did receive a $140,000 grant from the state to pay part-time clerks to help get through the expungements as quickly as possible.

June 8 was the deadline for all misdemeanor convictions to be expunged, per the language of Amendment 3. December 8 is the deadline to expunge felonies

"The clerks are working as hard as they can to comply with the deadlines," Currier says.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

By Ryan Krull

