Axe-Wielding Man Steals Ice Cream, Juice from Downtown Dollar General

Ice cream, orange juice and an energy drink were among the loot that an axe-wielding man stole from a downtown Dollar General this past weekend.
On Sunday, 41-year-old Bruce Steele carried an axe into the DGX-branded Dollar General location on Washington Avenue, according to a police probable cause statement. Steele "made threatening statements" before pilfering some merchandise.
After he left the store, a security guard followed Steele for about a block and a half to Broadway. There, the security guard identified Steele to police, who placed the 41-year-old under arrest.
Police found the juice, ice cream and energy drink in Steele's possession, as well as the axe.
He was charged Monday with robbery and armed criminal action.
Dollar General has seen prolific growth as of late, with around 1,000 stores opening per year, according to CNN. The business has been under increased scrutiny, with critics saying that the stores are havens for crime that put employees at risk.
Crimes that occurred at Dollar Generals in St. Louis featured heavily in a 2020 joint investigation of the business done by the New Yorker and Propublica.
The story's reporter, Alec MacGillis, concluded that the stores end up becoming havens for crimes of opportunity which might not otherwise be committed, writing, "The chains’ owners have done little to maintain order in the stores, which tend to be thinly staffed and exist in a state of physical disarray."
