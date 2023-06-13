Axe-Wielding Man Steals Ice Cream, Juice from Downtown Dollar General

Police arrested 41 year-old Bruce Steele shortly after the alleged robbery

By on Tue, Jun 13, 2023 at 8:47 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The DGX Dollar General location downtown.
Google Maps
The DGX Dollar General location downtown.

Ice cream, orange juice and an energy drink were among the loot that an axe-wielding man stole from a downtown Dollar General this past weekend.

On Sunday, 41-year-old Bruce Steele carried an axe into the DGX-branded Dollar General location on Washington Avenue, according to a police probable cause statement. Steele "made threatening statements" before pilfering some merchandise.

After he left the store, a security guard followed Steele for about a block and a half to Broadway. There, the security guard identified Steele to police, who placed the 41-year-old under arrest.

Police found the juice, ice cream and energy drink in Steele's possession, as well as the axe.

He was charged Monday with robbery and armed criminal action.

Dollar General has seen prolific growth as of late, with around 1,000 stores opening per year, according to CNN. The business has been under increased scrutiny, with critics saying that the stores are havens for crime that put employees at risk.

Crimes that occurred at Dollar Generals in St. Louis featured heavily in a 2020 joint investigation of the business done by the New Yorker and Propublica.

The story's reporter, Alec MacGillis, concluded that the stores end up becoming havens for crimes of opportunity which might not otherwise be committed, writing, "The chains’ owners have done little to maintain order in the stores, which tend to be thinly staffed and exist in a state of physical disarray."
Related
The Dairy Queen on Hampton Avenue

St Louis Man Used Rake to Steal Donation Box from Dairy Queen Drive-Thru: This was the second time David Meshoto allegedly stole the box of donations from the fast food restaurant

Related
Photos like this help highlight the "creepiness' of the Lost Valley Loop Trail.

A Hiker Takes on Missouri's 'Creepiest Trail' — Sort Of: In Weldon Springs, you can hike a trail that takes you through the remains of evacuated towns, if you can find it

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Man Dies After Eating Oysters from St. Louis County Shop

By Ryan Krull

The Fruit Stand & Seafood in Manchester

Former Alderman Brandon Bosley Indicted

By Ryan Krull

Brandon Bosley is a former alderman for the city.

Man Shot Leaving Party at Short-Term Rental in Shaw, Police Say

By Ryan Krull

File photo of police crime tape.

The Cardinals Know You Need 8th Inning Booze to Drown Your Sorrows

By Monica Obradovic

Pre-gaming is not enough to get you through this season of Cardinals baseball.

Also in News

The Cardinals Know You Need 8th Inning Booze to Drown Your Sorrows

By Monica Obradovic

Pre-gaming is not enough to get you through this season of Cardinals baseball.

Climb Trees, Shoot Arrows at These Free Adult Summer Camps in St. Louis

By Monica Obradovic

The summer vibe we need.

Missouri Animal Sanctuary Gentle Barn Wins at Shorty Awards

By Nina Giraldo

Missouri Animal Sanctuary Gentle Barn Wins at Shorty Awards

Whiskey Dix Trucking Repair Co. Owner Gets Busted, Again

By Ryan Krull

Chris Caroll photo from sex offender registry.
More

Digital Issue

June 7, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us