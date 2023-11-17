Ballwin Man Arrested for Brutal Road Rage Attack in Downtown St. Louis

Ehlinger allegedly beat his victim badly enough to break his nose, jaw and forehead, police say. The road rage attack garnered significant attention after being tweeted about by the group Citizens for a Greater Downtown St. Louis, a member of whom said they had personally witnessed the incident around 8:30 a.m. on a Sunday morning.
"The victim made the mistake of honking at him for running a red light. He then made the mistake of leaving his door unlocked," they wrote, adding that the driver who'd run the red was in a truck for a roofing company. "He dragged the victim from his car, beat him to the ground, including kicking him in his face. The victim will need stitches. We called 911. For some reason no police report exists at this time. But hey, crime is down."
Yesterday, Sunday, at ~8:30 AM at 10th & Clark, we witnessed a guy beat the s&@$ out of a guy in a road rage incident. The victim made the mistake of honking at him for running a red light. He then made the mistake of leaving his door unlocked.— Citizens for a Greater Downtown St. Louis (@Citizens4STL) October 23, 2023
The assailant was in his work… pic.twitter.com/EpxDwZHiVM
Citizens for a Great Downtown St. Louis added that when another driver passed the scene, Ehlinger allegedly chased him, pointed a gun at his window and fired as he sped away.
As the Post-Dispatch first reported, the October incident wasn’t even the first prominent brawl involving Ehlinger. They unearthed records showing he was previously involved in an ugly bar fight with three players for the Cardinals outside the Penthouse Club in Sauget — and that at the time, Ehlinger was on probation for slashing someone’s tires in an unrelated case. (The bar fight resulted in a lawsuit but no criminal charges.)
Ehlinger is now facing two counts of felony assault and one of armed criminal action. He is being held without bond.
Swansea Police say he was being held at St. Clair County Jail awaiting extradition to St. Louis. He was not yet listed as being in the City Justice Center as of Friday afternoon.
