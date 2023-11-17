Ballwin Man Arrested for Brutal Road Rage Attack in Downtown St. Louis

John Jacob Ehlinger faces charges of felony assault and armed criminal action

By on Fri, Nov 17, 2023 at 4:28 pm

John Jacob Ehlinger seems to have some rage issues.
COURTESY SWANSEA POLICE
John Jacob Ehlinger seems to have some rage issues.
John Jacob Ehlinger, 35, has been arrested for a brutal road rage attack that took place near Ballpark Village on October 22. Swansea Police say they arrested him Wednesday "without incident."

Ehlinger allegedly beat his victim badly enough to break his nose, jaw and forehead, police say. The road rage attack garnered significant attention after being tweeted about by the group Citizens for a Greater Downtown St. Louis, a member of whom said they had personally witnessed the incident around 8:30 a.m. on a Sunday morning.

"The victim made the mistake of honking at him for running a red light. He then made the mistake of leaving his door unlocked," they wrote, adding that the driver who'd run the red was in a truck for a roofing company. "He dragged the victim from his car, beat him to the ground, including kicking him in his face. The victim will need stitches. We called 911. For some reason no police report exists at this time. But hey, crime is down."


Citizens for a Great Downtown St. Louis added that when another driver passed the scene, Ehlinger allegedly chased him, pointed a gun at his window and fired as he sped away.

As the Post-Dispatch first reported, the October incident wasn’t even the first prominent brawl involving Ehlinger. They unearthed records showing he was previously involved in an ugly bar fight with three players for the Cardinals outside the Penthouse Club in Sauget — and that at the time, Ehlinger was on probation for slashing someone’s tires in an unrelated case. (The bar fight resulted in a lawsuit but no criminal charges.)

Ehlinger is now facing two counts of felony assault and one of armed criminal action. He is being held without bond.

Swansea Police say he was being held at St. Clair County Jail awaiting extradition to St. Louis. He was not yet listed as being in the City Justice Center as of Friday afternoon.

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
