Ballwin Man Concealed Body of Overdose Victim in Backyard

Quinton O'Bryan Adaway has pleaded guilty to fentanyl distribution and abandonment of a corpse

By on Thu, Sep 22, 2022 at 3:56 pm

click to enlarge Quinton O'Bryan Adaway
Courtesy Ballwin Police Department
Quinton O'Bryan Adaway

A Ballwin man pleaded guilty in federal court today to distribution of fentanyl after providing the drug to an acquaintance who then died of an overdose.

After the acquaintance fatally overdosed, Quinton O'Bryan Adaway, 26, admitted he hid the body in his backyard.

Adaway says he and the victim, identified as M.C., were at Adaway's house on July 11, 2020, or early the next day, when Adaway gave him several fentanyl capsules.

M.C. had bought drugs from Adaway in the past and both men had struggled with drug addiction, a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office says.

Adaway warned M.C. the capsules were "more potent that capsules M.C. had previously used," according to the statement.

M.C. ingested the fentanyl before leaving, and Adaway later discovered M.C. dead of an overdose in a car parked behind Adaway's house on Holly Terrace Court in Ballwin.

Adaway then tried to hide M.C.'s body in the backyard by covering it with a cloth and arranging items around it.

"Adaway also removed the SIM cad from M.C.'s cellular phone and disposed of the phone," the statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office says.

A search ensued for M.C. the following day. His family contacted Adaway, who said he didn't know were M.C. was.

M.C.'s family reported him missing on July 13, and that same day tracked M.C.'s phone to Adaway's home.

The family then contacted the Ballwin Police Department, who found M.C.'s body as well as the SIM card, M.C.'s debit cards, drugs and drug paraphernalia in Adaway's home.

Adaway will be sentenced on the federal charges January 12. He is expected to get a 10-year sentence. He was sentenced to four years in state court in October for felony of abandonment of a corpse.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

News Slideshows

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

News Slideshows

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

Trending

How Notorious Serial Killer Gary Muehlberg Terrorized St. Louis

By Ryan Krull

Three of Muehlberg's victims: Robyn Mihan, Brenda Pruitt, Sandy Little. All three had young children when they were killed

Missouri Mom Drains ‘Huge’ Pond to Find Son’s Remains

By Ryan Krull

Butler County Coroner Jim Akers and Gage Goodwin work in the mud to retrieve Edward Goodwin's remains.

Construction Mishap Again Delays St. Louis Soccer Stadium Opening

By Monica Obradovic

Centene Stadium

Post-Dispatch Comics Page Shakeup Draws Ire — And Concern

By Sarah Fenske

A page of comics on a newspaper

Also in News

Hey, St. Louis County, Wrap Up Your Junk

By Benjamin Simon

Do not keep protection just out of reach. Instead, keep them on your person and easily accessible when you want to bump and grind.

Scaled-Back Income Tax Cut Wins Initial Approval in Missouri Senate

By Rudi Keller

State Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield.

Missouri's Child Welfare Agency Is Dangerously Understaffed

By Clara Bates

The Missouri Department of Social Services' Children's Division is dangerously understaffed with high turnover.

Missouri Mom Drains ‘Huge’ Pond to Find Son’s Remains

By Ryan Krull

Butler County Coroner Jim Akers and Gage Goodwin work in the mud to retrieve Edward Goodwin's remains.
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us