Ballwin Man Gets Prison Time for Hiding Body of Friend Who OD’d

click to enlarge Courtesy Ballwin Police Department Quinton O'Bryan Adaway.

A Ballwin man received a 10-year prison sentence in federal court yesterday after he tried to hide the body of a friend who overdosed on drugs he sold him.In July 2020, Quinton O’Bryan Adaway gave his friend, identified in court documents as M.C., several capsules of fentanyl.M.C. had bought drugs from O’Bryan Adaway in the past, and he had warned M.C. that the final capsules he received were more potent than the others, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorneys' Office.M.C. took the fentanyl in his car and died from an overdose. O’Bryan Adaway discovered M.C.’s body around the same day and tried to hide him in his backyard by “partially covering it,” according to the statement.O’Bryan Adaway also took the SIM card out of M.C.’s phone and disposed of the phone.Still, M.C. 's family were able to track M.C.’s location to O’Bryan Adaway’s house and confronted him the day after M.C. took the capsules. O’Bryan Adaway denied knowing M.C.M.C.’s family then contacted the Ballwin Police Department and officers found M.C’s SIM card, two of his debit cards and drugs in O’Bryan Adaway’s home. M.C.’s body had been covered with a cloth and items were arranged around it.O’Bryan Adaway pleaded guilty of distributing fentanyl in September.