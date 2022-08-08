Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Ballwin Taco Bell Goes Up in Flames

Owner of nearby restaurants offers to hire staff put out of work by fire

By on Mon, Aug 8, 2022 at 1:03 pm

click to enlarge The Taco Bell in Ballwin after suffering severe fire damage.
Ballwin Police Department
The Taco Bell in Ballwin after suffering severe fire damage.

A Taco Bell in Ballwin was gutted by fire early this morning.

According to Fox 2 News, drivers passing by the 1300 block of Manchester around 3 a.m. noticed flames inside the fast food restaurant. Fire crews responded to find the building's roof and insides had been extensively damaged by the blaze.

KSDK reported that fire crews put out the fire a little after 4 a.m.

No injuries have been reported. The Ballwin Police Department said on Facebook that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

After hearing about the fire, the owner of two nearby restaurants put the word out that any Taco Bell employees made temporarily out of work by the fire should contact him.

"It's in our neighborhood, and we know it's a lot of younger folks from the neighborhood who work there," said John Marciano, the owner of Lazy River Grill, in Manchester, and Yellow Stone Cafe, in Chesterfield.

"Anyone who needs a job during the interim, we can always use the help, too," he says.

Marciano says that since his businesses put the call out on social media, the response has been "huge" and they are expecting to hire new employees soon.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
