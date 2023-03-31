STL Wing Week is Here, Presented by Slane Irish Whiskey. Click Here for Details!

Baseball-Size Hail, 70 MPH Winds Predicted as St. Louis Tornado Threat Increases

A tornado watch has been issued and the forecast isn't good

By on Fri, Mar 31, 2023 at 1:20 pm

The storm that’s coming to the area today is so bad that meteorologists have been predicting it since earlier this week. They’ve been saying all along that it would be potentially very dangerous, but as it gets closer, it looks like this storm will be even worse than feared.

As of now (about 1:10 p.m.) a tornado watch has been issued for the St. Louis area and all parts of southeastern Missouri and the National Weather Service is saying that there might be some really scary severe storm action on the way. The forecasted threat level has increased as the day has gone on, and it looks like we could be in for some really, really monumentally bad weather.

How bad? The latest tweet from the National Weather Service predicts “damaging winds up to 70 mph” and “large hail up to baseball size.” The NWS says that the tornado threat for the St. Louis area is increasing. Just before noon, it raised the local severe thunderstorm level to "HIGH RISK" and said we're now classified as risk level "four" on a scale of zero to five.


Right now the birds are still tweeting, and the sky is still fairly bright, but now is the time to prepare. There is no doubt that a terrifying storm system is headed this way. Soon. The time to get to somewhere safe or to make plans to shelter in place is now.

Visit the tornado safety page at the National Weather Service for tips on how to stay safe during a tornado. Good luck, St. Louis.

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
