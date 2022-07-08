Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Beau Rothwell Gets Life Sentence for Killing Pregnant Wife in 2019

The Creve Couer man says he will appeal the verdict

By on Fri, Jul 8, 2022 at 2:19 pm

click to enlarge Beau Rothwell was sentenced today to life in prison without the possibility of parole. - ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
Beau Rothwell was sentenced today to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Today in St. Louis County Circuit Court, a judge handed down a maximum life sentence to Beau Rothwell, 31, who in April was found guilty of murdering his pregnant wife, Jennifer.

At trial, Rothwell never contested that he killed his wife, but argued that it hadn't been premeditated.

Related
Beau Rothwell was found guilty of first degree murder.

St. Louis County Man Found Guilty of Murdering Pregnant Wife


Testifying on his own behalf, Rothwell said in April that on the day he killed Jennifer, he confessed to her that he'd been having an affair. Jennifer then told him she was cheating on him as well and the unborn child was not his.

Rothwell claimed this put him in "red haze" of anger, in which he spontaneously struck his wife with a mallet.

However, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office pointed to messages Rothwell exchanged with his mistress as evidence of premeditation.

Related
Beau Rothwell is suspected in the death of wife Jennifer Rothwell.

Beau Rothwell Was Taped Buying Carpet Cleaner, Gloves Before Wife Reported Missing


In one message, Rothwell wrote that he wasn't happy with his wife but also found his infidelity untenable. He had come to the conclusion that he had three options: break up with the mistress, get a divorce, or hope for "a miscarriage or something."

The prosecution argued that Rothwell's "something" meant murder.

Jennifer's mother, Robin Von Hausen, spoke at the sentencing hearing via videoconference.

"Jennifer will never know the joy of holding her child in her arms and guiding her through life," she said. "We had hoped for more than 28 years with her."
Related
Jennifer Rothwell's Husband Guides St. Louis County Police to Body Near Troy

Jennifer Rothwell's Husband Guides St. Louis County Police to Body Near Troy

Rothwell's sentence comes without the eligibility of parole.

Rothwell indicated in court he planned to appeal the sentence.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

Trending

Has St. Louis Literary Magazine River Styx Reached the End?

By Monica Obradovic

Jan Garden Gastro gives a music and spoken word performance of La Prose du Transsiberien, a 1913 book by Blaise Cendrars.

Serial Harasser Preyed on County Co-Workers for 5 Years

By Ryan Krull

Tony Weaver leaving the federal courthouse downtown in June. Former coworkers say he diligently worked to remove a serial harasser from the county jail's staff.

Missouri Prison Waited Hours to Call 911 After Fatal Attack, Inmate Says

By Ryan Krull

Joshua Hewitt died in St. Louis on January 11, three days after being assaulted in state prison.

Hartmann: Greater St. Louis Inc Needs To Ditch Its Real Estate Side Hustle

By Ray Hartmann

Jason Hall is the CEO of Greater St. Louis Inc. and oversees Arch to Park Equity Fund LLC.

Also in News

Missouri Turns to Internet for Abortion Medication Amid Ban

By Monica Obradovic

Residents of states with strict abortion bans are turning to online pharmacies for abortion pills.

Missouri Prison Waited Hours to Call 911 After Fatal Attack, Inmate Says

By Ryan Krull

Joshua Hewitt died in St. Louis on January 11, three days after being assaulted in state prison.

A Quarter Million Will Go To Fight Missouri’s School to Prison Pipeline

By Olivia Poolos

The Eastern Diagnostic and Reception Correctional Center in Bonne Terre

Hartmann: Greater St. Louis Inc Needs To Ditch Its Real Estate Side Hustle

By Ray Hartmann

Jason Hall is the CEO of Greater St. Louis Inc. and oversees Arch to Park Equity Fund LLC.
More

Digital Issue

July 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us