Bel-Ridge Woman Arrested After Driving Car Into Boyfriend

Mikayla Young is facing assault and property damage charges

By on Thu, Aug 31, 2023 at 11:31 am

click to enlarge Mikayla Young was busted for hitting her boyfriend with her car. - COURTESY OF ST. LOUIS COUNTY JAIL
COURTESY OF ST. LOUIS COUNTY JAIL
Mikayla Young was busted for hitting her boyfriend with her car.

A Bel-Ridge woman is now facing charges of assault and property damage after allegedly striking her boyfriend with her car.

According to a probable cause statement from the Normandy Police Department, 25-year-old Mikayla Young was at her boyfriend's house when the two had a verbal altercation. Young then drove her vehicle at him, striking both him and his trash cans.

The boyfriend's own vehicle was also damaged when the trash can Young hit with her vehicle was pushed into it.

A neighbor witnessed the incident, and when Young was arrested, she admitted to police striking her boyfriend with the vehicle. She's currently detained in the St. Louis County Jail. He next court date is September 21.

"I hope that the message to victims of domestic violence in St Louis County is loud and clear: local law enforcement will take your allegations of abuse seriously, and we will work to keep you safe," St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement.
