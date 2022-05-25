Belleville Man Caught in Sex Sting Receives 25-year Sentence

click to enlarge Via Google Maps Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, and Google News.

A federal judge sentenced a Belleville man to 25 years in prison today after authorities caught him attempting to have sex with an underage boy.Kenneth Rogers, 24, traveled to Brentwood in 2020 thinking he was about to meet a 14-year-old boy but ended up in handcuffs instead. A St. Louis County Police sergeant posing as the boy’s older brother on Grindr made arrangements with Rogers to have sex with the purported 14-year-old. Authorities arrested Rogers when he arrived.Rogers and the sergeant carried an online conversation that lasted for 3 months and Rogers sent the sergeant child pornography before the fake meet-up.After his arrest, investigators found more conversations on Kik and Messenger in which Rogers sent and received child pornography. Nearly 200 images and 88 videos containing child porn were on Rogers’ phone.In November, Rogers pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography and one count of travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.He also faces charges of production and distribution of child pornography in federal court in Southern Illinois.