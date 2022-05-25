Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Belleville Man Caught in Sex Sting Receives 25-year Sentence

By on Wed, May 25, 2022 at 9:53 am

click to enlarge Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court - VIA GOOGLE MAPS
Via Google Maps
Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court

A federal judge sentenced a Belleville man to 25 years in prison today after authorities caught him attempting to have sex with an underage boy.

Kenneth Rogers, 24, traveled to Brentwood in 2020 thinking he was about to meet a  14-year-old boy but ended up in handcuffs instead. A St. Louis County Police sergeant posing as the boy’s older brother on Grindr made arrangements with Rogers to have sex with the purported 14-year-old. Authorities arrested Rogers when he arrived.

Rogers and the sergeant carried an online conversation that lasted for 3 months and Rogers sent the sergeant child pornography before the fake meet-up.

After his arrest, investigators found more conversations on Kik and Messenger in which Rogers sent and received child pornography. Nearly 200 images and 88 videos containing child porn were on Rogers’ phone.

In November, Rogers pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography and one count of travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

He also faces charges of production and distribution of child pornography in federal court in Southern Illinois.

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Taste of Maplewood

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]
Laclede's Landing Showcases Beautiful St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Laclede's Landing Showcases St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Taste of Maplewood

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]
Laclede's Landing Showcases Beautiful St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Laclede's Landing Showcases St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Taste of Maplewood

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]
Laclede's Landing Showcases Beautiful St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Laclede's Landing Showcases St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Trending

Asshole St. Charles Deputy Shoots and Kills His Neighbor’s Dog

By Daniel Hill

Apollo, a three-year-old Spanish mastiff, was reportedly shot and killed Sunday night.

St. Louis County Woman Admits to Quarter Million Dollar COVID Fraud

By Ryan Krull

Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court

Mysterious Suicides and Missing Persons Rattle Southern Missouri Town

By Ryan Krull

Since the beginning of March, Barbara Hall has been looking for her son Timmy Dees.

Hartmann: Sam Page's Broken County Police Department Draws Another Lawsuit

By Ray Hartmann

A St. Louis County police cruiser.

Also in News

Missouri Prisons to Eliminate Physical Inmate Mail to Curtail Drugs

By Ryan Krull

Photo of Eastern Reception Diagnostic and Corrections Center in Bonne Terre.

Hartmann: Sam Page's Broken County Police Department Draws Another Lawsuit

By Ray Hartmann

A St. Louis County police cruiser.

Oklahoma Abortion Ban Will Impact Missouri Women

By Ryan Krull

A recent protest for reproductive rights in Kiener Plaza.

Missouri Attorney General Files Six New Lawsuits Against School Mask Rules

By Tessa Weinberg

Missouri Attorney General Files Six New Lawsuits Against School Mask Rules
More

Digital Issue

May 25, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us