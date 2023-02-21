Big Shark Bicycle Company Opens Fourth Location at City Foundry St. Louis

The business is selling an exclusive bike, "The STL," at the new store

By on Tue, Feb 21, 2023 at 10:14 am

Bikes are packed into a room with a yellow background.
Courtesy photo
A new Big Shark Bicycle Company store is located at the City Foundry STL.

Big Shark Bicycle Company opened its fourth business in the St. Louis area at the City Foundry STL on Monday. 

Located below the Alamo Drafthouse in a 4,100-square-foot street-level store, the bike retail and repair shop features “a diverse inventory of bikes and products, full-service repairs and professionally trained staff." 

“When people come to City Foundry STL, we want them to make an experience out of it, and the shops have been curated specifically to offer an array of exciting options, so there is something for everyone,” Managing Director of New + Found Will Smith said in a statement.

The outside of the 4,100-square-foot Big Shark Bicycle Company store at the City Foundry STL.
Courtesy photo
The outside of the 4,100-square-foot Big Shark Bicycle Company store at the City Foundry STL.

Another look inside of the new Big Shark Bicycle Company store at the City Foundry STL.
Courtesy photo
Another look inside of the new Big Shark Bicycle Company store at the City Foundry STL.

Big Shark Bicycle Company also features two locations in Chesterfield and one in Richmond Heights.

In honor of the new spot, Big Shark business is exclusively selling a new bike, "The STL," at the City Foundry. 

Hours run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. 

For more information visit: cityfoundrystl.com

