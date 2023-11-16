Bill Eigel Blasts Gov. Parson for — Gasp! — Urging Niceness

Bill Eigel wants to take a flamethrower to all that "disagree better" crap from the National Governors Association.

Recently, @GovLauraKelly and I sat down at @Q39KC for some Kansas City BBQ to discuss areas of common ground as well as how to #DisagreeBetter.



As the 2024 election cycle heats up, we want to show the people of Missouri and Kansas that we can disagree better. @NatlGovsAssoc pic.twitter.com/b6dU0DxruG