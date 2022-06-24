Black Wall Street Festival Strives for Economic Justice in North St. Louis

click to enlarge Courtesy #BlackWallStreet314 The Black Wall Street Festival returns tomorrow for its sixth iteration.

#BlackWallStreet314's goals.



Saturday’s event is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and the funds raised will be put towards purchasing and developing the vacant lots that line Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. and bolstering the ability of YWVA to serve both its young members and its community. The campaign also aims to provide business education to entrepreneurs and young adults alike.

