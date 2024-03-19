  1. News
Bloomberg Taps St. Louis as 1 of 25 American ‘Sustainable Cities’

The program will help the city take advantage of federal funding for climate change

Mar 19, 2024 at 11:07 am
Heat killed 4,377 Missourians between 1980 and 2016, and that's almost certainly an undercount. Now Bloomberg hopes to help St. Louis prepare for climate change.
Heat killed 4,377 Missourians between 1980 and 2016, and that's almost certainly an undercount. Now Bloomberg hopes to help St. Louis prepare for climate change. THEO WELLING
The City of St. Louis has been selected as one of Bloomberg Philanthropies' 25 sustainable American cities and will receive resources to combat climate change locally.

The three-year program will utilize federal funding in the area to “proactively build low-carbon, resilient, and economically thriving communities,” according to a news release from Bloomberg. 

St. Louis was chosen to take part in the program based on the city’s leadership and ambition, according to the St. Louis Development Corporation.

“Despite facing significant vulnerabilities, the city has persisted in advancing community prosperity and economic development amid the climate crisis,” SLDC said in a news release. 

Kansas City was also chosen for the initiative.

By participating in the program St. Louis will receive a funded innovation team to help with data analysis, insight development, human-centered design, systems thinking and project management. The city will also receive multi-year policy and technical assistance, according to Bloomberg. 

Bloomberg said this initiative is helping the 25 selected cities take advantage of the $400 billion in federal funding made available through the Bipartisan infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act. 

“Potential projects in the 25 cities include developing affordable energy-efficient housing, increasing access to clean energy, investing in electric vehicles and infrastructure, and more,” Bloomberg said in a statement.



Kallie Cox
Kallie Cox is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times focusing on city politics.
