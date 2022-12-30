Bold Prediction: Eric Schmitt Will Embarrass Us, Possibly Himself

Looking ahead to St. Louis in 2023

By on Fri, Dec 30, 2022 at 10:02 am

click to enlarge Eric Schmidtt speaks from a podium.
Ryan Krull
Eric Schmitt has been embarrassing Missouri for years. He’s not going to stop now.

Our newest senator, former Attorney General Eric Schmitt, is a ticking time bomb. We can already picture now some of the stupid shenanigans that Schmitt will get up to because we've had a taste of it with Senator Josh Hawley.

Based on past experience, Schmitt will likely endorse antisemites like he did when he said Kanye West and Kid Rock should go on a tour together after Kanye West started praising Nazis and Hitler. He will fawn uncritically over Donald Trump like he did when he accepted Trump's "endorsement" when the former president endorsed "Eric" for the U.S. Senate race ahead of the Republican primaries in August. The only issue was that two Erics were running, Eric Schmitt and Eric Greitens. Both happily accepted Trump's ambiguous endorsement. Cringe.

But mostly he's going to be a problem 'cause he's full of bad ideas that are clearly just publicity stunts. He spent a lot of Missouri taxpayer money filing frivolous lawsuits like the time he tried to sue China for COVID-19. He also sued a lot of our schools for making kids wear masks but didn't do anything to try to close Agape Boarding School despite dozens of credible abuse allegations.

So what bad ideas will he bring to congress? Tons. Maybe he'll make it illegal for anyone to wear a mask, even the doctor operating on you. Maybe he'll tell you he's guaranteeing your freedoms by taking away birth control but making it so each man, woman and child gets a gun in the mail every year. (Been accused of domestic assault? You get two! Fuck a red-flag law, amirite?) We're not entirely sure, but these ideas are going to be some doozies that will cause the rest of the country to ask, "Who is this guy? Missouri, are you, OK?" No. No, we're not.


Welcome to  Bold Predictions for 2023, an effort to forecast what the future holds for the St. Louis region.

Bold Predictions for St. Louis in 2023: Peer into the crystal ball to discover what the future holds for our region

Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

An Incomplete Roundup of the Times Eric Schmitt Has Sucked: Welcome to the Schmittshow, non-residents of Missouri



Magic Chef Mansion Plans $1.6 Million in Repairs

By Sarah Fenske

The house known as the "Magic Chef Mansion" was built in 1908.

Protesters Arrested at Moolah Shriners Meeting Allege Assault

By Sarah Fenske

Protester Sasha Monik, dressed as Santa, can be seen in a video filmed by a fellow protester getting shoved by a Shriner.

Mark McCloskey Loses Again in Bid to Reclaim Guns

By Monica Obradovic

Mark McCloskey has lost his battle to get his guns back.

St. Louis Mayor Signs Guaranteed Basic Income Bill

By Monica Obradovic

File photo of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.

Hartmann: Take Our 2022 News Quiz

By Ray Hartmann

Eric Greitens and a paramilitary goon squad prepare to break into an empty house in Greitens memorable 2022 campaign ad.

St. Louisans Are the Most Generous Missourians, Study Finds

By Monica Obradovic

Residents of St. Louis County donate 2.07 percent of their income a year, according to a study by SmartAsset.

Josh Hawley Mentioned Repeatedly in the January 6 Committee Report

By Ryan Krull

Left: Josh Hawley raising his fist to protesters outside the capitol. Right: Josh Hawley running away from those same protesters.

Updated: Abortions Could Be Considered Murder Under New Missouri Bill

By Monica Obradovic

Boxes of Plan B One-Step
