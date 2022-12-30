Bold Prediction: Loop Trolley Will Try To Get Some of That Kroenke Cash

DANIEL HILL The Loop Trolley will continue to be a money pit in 2023.

Jealous of the groups that received NFL settlement money, the perennially cash-strapped transportation boondoggle that calls itself the Loop Trolley will extend the bottomless black hole it calls its coffers forward Oliver Twist style in the hopes of securing some more funding. Leadership throughout the region will concede that the trolley is pointless and unpopular but will insist that we need to give it a couple hundred million dollars or else the federal government will never talk to us again. The trolley line will add five new cars but will only operate from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. every third Wednesday. Meanwhile, a sinkhole will open up on a neglected stretch of Jefferson and eat a MetroBus, causing widespread shrugging at City Hall.

Bold Predictions for 2023,