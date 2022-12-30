Bold Prediction: Mark McCloskey Will Ride Again

click to enlarge REUBEN HEMMER We have not seen the last of this guy.

In an attempt to rekindle the spark and recapture some of the magic of the summer of 2020, Mark McCloskey will stand in his front yard and open fire on the side of his neighbor's house with an AK-47. Right-wing talking heads will declare him a hero and say that the neighboring home shouldn't have come so close to McCloskey's property; McCloskey will subsequently claim that, actually, all of his neighbors' houses are, in fact, also his property. A judge will demand that McCloskey hand the gun over; McCloskey will trip over himself to do so.

Bold Predictions for 2023