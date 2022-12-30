Bold Prediction: Mike Parson Will Go After Google

A befuddled Mike Parson, eager to hop aboard the right-wing anti-Big Tech train but very confused by the internet, will accuse Google of hacking after the site autocompletes a phrase in his search bar in a way he doesn't like. At a press conference, Parson will declare that the state is committed to "standing up against any and all perpetrators who attempt to steal personal information and harm Missourians" and will further add that "there is no way Google could have added the word 'idiot' to my search for 'Missouri governor' without hacking into the mainframe of my computer." Journalists at the event will try to explain that it's just a basic function of the site; Parson will respond by having them all arrested.

Bold Predictions for 2023,