Bond Hearing Canceled for Trunk or Treat Shooter Matthew McCulloch

ST. LOUIS COUNTY JAIL Matthew McCulloch has been charged with 11 felonies related to a trunk or treat event or North Kirkwood Middle School.

A bond hearing that was scheduled for tomorrow for the police officer who opened fire at a trunk-or-treat event earlier this month has been called off.

Matthew McCulloch will remain in St. Louis County Jail on $500,000 cash-only bond. If he were to post the bond, he would have to stay alcohol-free and stay away from firearms, and a judge would likely impose additional conditions of his release as well.

McCulloch has been in jail since October 15, when he was arrested after opening fire at North Kirkwood Middle School. Hundreds were present at the event and bystanders wrestled McCulloch to the ground. No one was injured.

Prosecutors charged the 39-year-old with 11 felonies, including four counts of child endangerment, five counts of armed criminal action, making a terroristic threat and unlawful use of a weapon.

McCulloch's attorney, Brian Millikan, has since written in a court filing that McCulloch "agrees he is in urgent need of a mental health evaluation and treatment." The county police department has said that as of last Thursday, McCulloch was no longer on the force.

