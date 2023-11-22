Brandon Bosley Charged With Filing a False Report

The misdemeanor charge stems from an alleged carjacking that police say never happened

By on Wed, Nov 22, 2023 at 3:46 pm

click to enlarge Brandon Bosley.
RYAN GAINES
Brandon Bosley.
Former Alderman Brandon Bosley gave police false information that led to a woman's wrongful arrest last December, according to a new charge filed against Bosley this week.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore's office charged Bosley today with filing a false report, a misdemeanor, court records show.

The charge stems from an incident that took place on December 22, 2022, when Bosley accused the woman of trying to carjack him.  The then-alderman posted a nine-minute livestream of what he said was the immediate aftermath of a woman trying to rob him in his vehicle.

The woman was arrested, charged with two felonies and spent Christmas in jail. But she was later released and her charges were dropped after police found footage of Bosley hitting her with his car.

That's not all Bosley may have lied about, according to KSDK, which broke news of the charges on Wednesday. Bosley claimed to be robbed at 1522 Hogan Street, when police say he was not at that address. Bosley also told police he was following a vehicle that carried suspects who threatened him with a gun, but in court documents today, police said video surveillance showed Bosley driving but not following a vehicle.

Bosley, the son of a former alderman, brother to a current state representative and brother to the city's first Black mayor, has had a rough year. In March, he lost his bid for re-election in a four-person primary for the city's new 14th Ward.

In June, he was federally indicted on three counts of wire fraud. His alleged scheme, which took place in February and April 2022,  involved him bribing an auto repair shop owner/informant to help him defraud an insurance company.

The case is still making its way through court, and his lawyer is trying to get off it.

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
