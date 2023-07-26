RFT Pig & Whiskey This Weekend - July 28th - 30th

Branson Determined To Become More Boring, Passes Drag Show Limits

One more reason not to visit this place

By on Wed, Jul 26, 2023 at 3:39 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Branson, Missourah.
REUBEN HEMMER
Branson, Missourah.
In a move to make the tourist spot even more boring than it's already become, Branson's governing body voted to restrict drag shows last night.

The Branson Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 to limit drag shows to a certain part of town where the "obscene" performances would not disturb residential life.

The board has yet to take a final vote on the matter, but if it passes, drag shows would only be allowed in Branson's downtown district, an area contains the city's least amount of commercial land, Missouri Independent reports. In a fact sheet of the measure, city staff explained the downtown district was created for "adult entertainment" and was a place where people could reasonably expect to encounter "cultural institutions."

Controlling or banning drag performances was a hot topic in the Missouri legislature last session. Though measures to curb drag did not pass, small-town municipalities have considered taking the matter into their own hands.

Related
Branson offers a popular Christian entertainment district in the Ozarks. Here is a Mount Rushmore with John Wayne, Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe and Charlie Chaplin.

New York Times Reminds Everyone What a Sh*thole Branson Is: Little affordable housing combined with low-wage jobs has left many workers homeless or living in motels


In  Branson, drag performances would need a special-use permit and venues hosting the shows could not be located within 600 feet of a religious institution, school, public park, church or residential property. All openings, entries and windows to  such "drag show establishments" must "prevent view into such facilities"

If this seems like a superfluous issue for elected officials to focus on, some Bransonites would agree. While some testified in favor of the measure last night, others wondered why drag shows were a topic of importance at all.

"We have many serious problems in our community, many of which we hid in the name of image and profit," Reverend Bruce Peterson said. "Compared to these serious problems, drag shows are a small problem. They don't threaten our way of life. It's time to get over discomfort about drag shows." 
Slideshow

Remembering Missouri's Best Amusement Parks That No Longer Exist

Forest Park Highlands
19 slides
Forest Park HighlandsSt. Louis, MO(1896 – 1963)Among the highlights at Forest Park Highlands in its heyday: The Comet roller coaster, photographed approximately 1955. Montesano Springs ParkKimmswick, MO(Closed in 1918)Built near famed mineral springs, this park boasted a hotel and restaurant, a dance pavilion, a lake, a merry-go-round, and more. According to the state archives, "Kids line up for donkey rides at Montesano Park, an early theme park in Missouri. The Switchback gravity-powered roller coaster is visible in the background." Montesano Springs ParkKimmswick, MO(Closed in 1918)Montesano Park boasted an open-air parlor with a wood floor and roof. According to the state archives, "Ice cream is 15 cents and ice cream cones are 10 cents. Montesano Park was an early theme park in Missouri." Branson USA Delmar Garden Sauter's Amusement Park, later the Down's Amusement Park
Click to View 19 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

City Preservation Board Puts Kibosh on Tower Grove South Apartments

By Ryan Krull

A rendering of the proposed building included in the Preservation Board's meeting agenda.

Prosecutors Dismiss Charges Against Teens Accused of Drive-By Shooting

By Ryan Krull

Brenda Mahr outside the Carnahan Courthouse downtown.

Local Geniuses ‘Sled’ Down Arch Steps In the Middle of Summer

By Monica Obradovic

Sledding on the Arch steps.

Meet the Micronationalists Inventing New Nations in St. Louis — and Beyond

By Thomas Crone

Meet the Micronationalists Inventing New Nations in St. Louis — and Beyond

Also in News

We Love St. Louis City, Until It's Time to Live Here

By G.F. Fuller

Our city is something to be proud of, so why do so many of us live in the county?

Brutal Heat Will Continue in St. Louis Through the Weekend

By Jaime Lees

Brutal Heat Will Continue in St. Louis Through the Weekend

St. Louis City SC's Leagues Cup Debut Ends in Defeat

By Julian Trejo

Aziel Jackson on the ball in City's 2-1 defeat against the Columbus Crew.

City Preservation Board Puts Kibosh on Tower Grove South Apartments

By Ryan Krull

A rendering of the proposed building included in the Preservation Board's meeting agenda.
More

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us